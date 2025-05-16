COMMISSIONER SID MILLER PROMOTES SUMMER MEALS SERVED BY TDA PARTNERS AFTER ACADEMIC YEAR ENDS

AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today announced that summer meal sites will soon open across Texas. Starting around June 2, after school cafeterias close for summer, he and the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) will partner with schools, churches, city governments, and other nonprofits to administer the Summer Meal Programs in Texas. These programs serve no-cost meals to children 18 and younger and enrolled students over 18 with disabilities in low-income areas.

“Our Summer Meal Program partners work hard to ensure children have the nutrition they need to return to school in the fall ready to succeed,” Commissioner Miller said. “Children should look forward to enjoying their summers, not fearing food insecurity because they don’t have school meals for almost three months. I’m asking everyone to help me raise awareness of how families can find these meals and support our partners.”

Commissioner Miller encourages Texas families to use one of the following two ways to find a nearby meal site:

In addition to locating a site, it’s important to frequently use these tools to confirm dates and times and gather more information about meal services. Some locations in rural areas will distribute multi-day meal bundles for families who have trouble attending a site daily. Utilizing these site-finding tools will provide families in remote and underserved areas with information about nearby sites that offer these accommodations.

Summer sites target low-income areas, such as areas where more than 50 percent of children are eligible for free or reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch or School Breakfast Programs. While meals are primarily intended for children 18 years old or younger, no-cost meals may be provided to persons 19 years of age and over who are determined by a state or local educational agency to have a mental or physical disability and are enrolled in a public or private school program established for people with mental or physical disabilities.

For more information about TDA’s Summer Meal Programs, visit www.SummerFood.org or call TDA’s Food and Nutrition Division at (877) TEX-MEAL or (877) 839-6325.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

