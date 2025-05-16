WSI Celebrates Global Momentum with First Quarter AI Certification Cohorts

WSI is the world’s largest and most experienced digital marketing agency network

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WSI, a global leader in digital marketing, AI, and business transformation, proudly welcomes the February and March 2025 cohorts of its AI Adoption Framework Certification program. As AI reshapes the business landscape, WSI continues to invest in equipping consultants worldwide with practical, accredited tools and strategies to drive client success.

“These classes exemplify the global readiness and excitement surrounding AI,” shares Kundan Mohapatra, WSI’s Director of AI & Strategy. “These consultants bring a strong commitment to innovation and leadership, and are now equipped to guide clients into the next era of growth, with practical AI solutions that drive real outcomes. As we continue to expand the impact of our AI initiative, these graduates are well-positioned to guide businesses toward measurable, AI-powered results. We’re proud to have them as part of this movement.”

The Q1 cohorts reflect WSI’s growing global network, bringing together professionals from North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean. Each graduate is now poised to guide businesses into an AI-driven future with practical, scalable solutions that turn innovation into ROI.



February 2025 AI Adoption Framework Cohort:

Tali Hasanov (Canada)

Elaine Miksell (USA)

Peter Berson (USA)

Lynne Motkoski (Canada)

Alison Lindemann (USA)

Luis Rodriguez (USA)

Tasneem Nomanbhai (USA)

Erik Laarson (Sweden)

Kelly Biggs (USA)

Nicole King (Canada)

Craig Macpherson (Canada)

Balint Erenyi (Hungary)

Bill Hamor (USA)

Gilbert Marie (Martinique)

Neal Lappe (USA)

Daniel Depaz (Martinique)

Jukka Jumisko (USA)

Mauricio Rojas (USA)

March 2025 AI Adoption Framework Cohort:

Nancee Johnson (USA)

Howard Walker (USA)

Jim Falotico (USA)

Lori Millington (USA)

Art Millington (USA)

Francisco Freyre (Canada)

Orazio Parodi (Peru)

Brenda Norkosky (USA)

Adesh Sharma (USA)

Duncan Potter (USA)

“Each new cohort expands our capacity to serve clients with cutting-edge digital and AI solutions. This is also an outstanding example of our global bench strength—spanning North America, South America, Europe, and the Caribbean,” adds Valerie Brown-Dufour, President of WSI. “It’s exciting to see professionals from such a wide range of backgrounds embrace this program, providing AI consulting and solutions to our client base. Their dedication to continuous learning is a key reason WSI remains a trusted growth partner for clients around the world. We’re proud to support their journey and look forward to seeing their impact. Congratulations to all on this important milestone!”

Through WSI’s AI Adoption Framework Certification, participants receive hands-on training in practical AI use cases, scalable frameworks, and strategic implementation—equipping them to lead clients through digital transformation.

About WSI

WSI is a global network of digital marketing and AI experts dedicated to helping businesses grow. With three decades of experience and a presence worldwide, WSI leverages cutting-edge technology and AI-driven strategies to drive measurable success. We aim to empower businesses with innovative digital solutions while maintaining a human-centered approach. Our motto, “Embrace Digital. Stay Human,” reflects our mission to unlock a world of possibility for those we serve.

