Driving Strategy, Enabling Growth: Cormac Farrelly Named WSI’s Q2 2025 Top Contributor

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WSI, the world’s largest digital marketing network, is thrilled to announce Cormac Farrelly as the recipient of the Q2 Top Contributor Award, recognizing his remarkable commitment to thought leadership, innovation, and community impact within the WSI network.

Based in Dublin, Ireland, Cormac has been part of the WSI family for over 18 years, bringing deep consulting expertise and a grounded, strategy-first mindset to everything he does. A former consulting lead at Oracle Ireland, Cormac joined WSI in 2007 with a vision to localize an impactful marketing strategy in a global framework— and that vision has only grown stronger with time.

Cormac was recognized for spearheading a network-wide lead generation initiative that helps WSI Consultants and Agencies better connect with clients through strategy-driven offers—anchored in AI enablement and real-world business challenges. His team created and delivered a powerful three-part training series that included practical tools, templates, and nurture systems, all designed to help Consultants attract the right clients for Digital Blueprint engagements.

“Strategy is really the product,” said Cormac in a recent conversation. “AI is a brilliant accelerator, but the core principles of business—understanding problems, building solutions, and delivering results—those don’t change. What we’ve built is a system to help WSI Consultants focus on what matters most: identifying the client’s real growth obstacles and then solving them”.

The Digital Blueprint, which Cormac and his team first developed nearly a decade ago, continues to evolve with the times, now integrating AI-powered prospecting, persona alignment, and strategic implementation plans. It’s a hallmark example of how WSI blends practical innovation with scalable impact.

“Cormac is a clear example of what makes the WSI network so powerful,” said Valerie Brown-Dufour, President of WSI. “He’s not only helping clients grow by delivering incredible results, he’s lifting the whole community by sharing his knowledge and empowering others to do the same.”

When he’s not training the next wave of WSI leaders, you’ll likely find Cormac catching up with fellow Consultants at a Global Convention (coffee or Guinness in hand) or quietly building the next chapter of WSI’s strategic consulting model. His advice to new Consultants? “Don’t be afraid to ask questions. This network will meet you with open arms”.

Congratulations, Cormac, and thank you for continuing to lead with humility, clarity, and results.

About WSI

WSI is a global network of digital marketing and AI consultants helping businesses grow. With nearly 30 years of experience, WSI combines strategic expertise, localized insights, and AI-powered tools to deliver measurable success for clients around the world. Our motto, “Embrace Digital. Stay Human.” reflects our belief that technology should enhance, not replace, the human touch behind every growth story.

