WSI Founder Dan Monaghan Releases New Book - The AI Search Revolution: Adaptive SEO in the Age of AI

New Book “The AI Search Revolution” Arms Businesses Against Vanishing Visibility and Outdated SEO Strategies

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WSI, a global network of digital marketing and AI consultants, announces the release of "The AI Search Revolution: Adaptive SEO in the Age of AI", a new book written by WSI Founder Dan Monaghan. The book issues a wake-up call to businesses that haven’t adapted their traditional SEO, explains how AI-generated answers and zero-click results are changing search dynamics, and offers a roadmap for staying visible as AI increasingly controls what gets seen.

Artificial intelligence systems, such as ChatGPT, Google’s AI Overviews, and Perplexity, are taking center stage, and the search landscape is undergoing a seismic shift. Website traffic is on the decline, clicks are coming from different sources than before, and the old SEO playbook isn’t enough.

"Search is disappearing—and most businesses haven’t noticed," says Dan Monaghan, Founder of WSI and Author of "The AI Search Revolution: Adaptive SEO in the Age of AI". "AI tools like ChatGPT are replacing clicks with answers. The question now is: Will you be found in an AI-first world? This book explains how to stay visible when clicks vanish."

The Data Behind the Shift

Backed by WSI’s global fieldwork and industry research, the book highlights a dramatic change in how search works today. In 2024, over 60% of U.S. searches ended without a single website click. Google’s AI Overviews now appear in up to half of all informational queries—siphoning visibility from traditional links. Yet traffic that does arrive via AI is 4.4 times more likely to convert. Despite this, only 38% of marketers feel confident in their SEO strategies post-AI rollout.

"As the book highlights, search is no longer a list of rankings on Google; it’s driven by conversations happening in AI tools we are using more and more each day to find what we need," says Valerie Brown-Dufour, President of WSI. "And if your information and content aren’t being referenced in these AI-driven conversations, your business will soon be invisible. This book is a must-read for anyone seeking to secure a seat at the AI table."

What the Book Covers

Rather than offering short-term SEO hacks, the book introduces a strategic mindset shift: WSI’s Adaptive SEO® framework, built for the age of AI gatekeepers and zero-click search.

Key concepts include:

🟢 The AI Visibility Funnel – Why fewer clicks doesn’t mean fewer opportunities—if your brand appears in AI’s answers.

🟢 Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) – How to create content AI wants to quote: structured, self-contained, and authoritative.

🟢 Entity Recognition – Why being “seen” by AI requires more than publishing content—it requires becoming a recognized source.

🟢 Proof Signals – The five trust indicators AI uses to decide whether to surface your expertise or skip you entirely.

🟢 Agent-Oriented Optimization (AOO) – Preparing your data and presence for a future where AI agents don’t just answer—they act.

🟢 Search Everywhere Optimization – A new visibility strategy for a world beyond Google, spanning AI tools, platforms, and protocols.

This is the new playbook for getting found—designed for entrepreneurs and marketers facing real-world declines in organic traffic and unsure what to do next.

About the Author

Dan Monaghan has been helping businesses get found online since before Google existed. In 1995, he founded WSI—now the world’s largest network of digital marketing agencies. Today, his focus is on helping businesses navigate a future where visibility is earned through authority, not just rankings.

Availability

"The AI Search Revolution: Adaptive SEO in the Age of AI" is available now in print and digital formats on Amazon. ​https://bit.ly/AI-Search-Revolution

About WSI

WSI is a global network of digital marketing and AI experts dedicated to helping businesses grow. With three decades of experience and a presence worldwide, WSI leverages cutting-edge technology and AI-driven strategies to drive measurable success. We aim to empower businesses with innovative digital solutions while maintaining a human-centered approach. Our motto, “Embrace Digital. Stay Human,” reflects our mission to unlock a world of possibility for those we serve.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.