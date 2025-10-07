From Insight to Impact: WSI Leverages ZoomInfo for Smarter Growth Strategies

Our partnership with ZoomInfo strengthens our ability to deliver measurable results by equipping our network with the precision and insights” — WSI President Valerie Brown-Dufour

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WSI is proud to announce a strategic partnership with ZoomInfo, the leading B2B intelligence platform for sales, marketing, and recruiting teams. This collaboration strengthens WSI’s commitment to strategy-led, data-driven digital marketing and equips its network of Agencies and Consultants with industry-leading tools to help clients grow smarter and faster.

“At WSI, we’re always looking for innovative ways to help businesses turn their growth goals into reality,” says WSI President Valerie Brown-Dufour. “Our partnership with ZoomInfo strengthens our ability to deliver measurable results by equipping our network with the precision and insights needed to craft strategies that help clients grow smarter and faster.”

Meeting the Growing Demand for Smarter Targeting

In today’s competitive landscape, many small and mid-sized businesses struggle with outdated prospect data, low-performing lead lists, and wasted ad spend.

The ZoomInfo platform addresses these challenges by offering:

➡️ Accurate B2B Contact & Firmographic Data

➡️ Real-Time Buyer Intent Signals

➡️ Smart Segmentation & Predictive Analytics

These features enable WSI’s network to create and launch campaigns that target the right audience, with the right message—at the right time.

Plus, additional enhancements to the ZoomInfo platform also mean that WSI Consultants and Agencies can:

➡️ Leverage the NeverBounce Integration to achieve 99.5% email deliverability, reducing email bounce rates and protecting your sender reputation.

➡️ Use custom intent signals to target outreach using industry-specific triggers, competitor monitoring, and tailored keywords.

➡️ Save time by routing, scoring, and nurturing leads automatically from within their CRMs.

➡️ Keep their database up to date with direct dials, new emails, and company insights

➡️ Use proven frameworks to convert data into a strong sales pipeline, from ABM to competitive displacement campaigns

Strengthening WSI’s Global Network

Through this partnership, WSI’s Agencies and Consultants gain access to ZoomInfo’s robust go-to-market platform, enabling them to better serve clients across sectors and geographies. By integrating enriched audience insights, sales triggers, and behavioral data, WSI will deliver personalized digital marketing strategies that drive real growth—especially for businesses navigating competitive B2B environments.

“We’re thrilled to partner with WSI to bring smarter prospecting and targeting to a wider range of businesses,” said Cameron Goodrich, Account Manager, ZoomInfo.“Their strategy-first approach aligns perfectly with our mission to help companies connect with the people who matter most—faster, and with greater impact.”

Empowering Local Businesses with Enterprise-Grade Tools

The partnership allows local businesses to access enterprise-level marketing capabilities—without enterprise-level complexity. Whether a business is launching a new outbound campaign or optimizing its paid media funnel, WSI’s ZoomInfo-enabled strategies will help drive ROI with confidence.

About WSI

WSI is a global network of digital marketing and AI experts dedicated to helping businesses grow. With nearly three decades of experience and a presence worldwide, WSI leverages cutting-edge technology and AI-driven strategies to drive measurable success. Our mission is to empower businesses with innovative digital solutions while maintaining a human-centered approach. Our motto, “Embrace Digital. Stay Human,” reflects our mission to unlock a world of possibility for those we serve.

www.wsiworld.com

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo is a go-to-market intelligence platform that helps B2B companies find, connect with, and close their ideal customers faster. By providing real-time data on millions of businesses and decision-makers—along with tools for sales automation, intent tracking, and workflow integration—ZoomInfo empowers revenue teams to target smarter, engage more effectively, and drive predictable growth. Learn more at www.zoominfo.com.

