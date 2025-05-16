Jeff Wenninger Launches New Website to Foster Dialogue on Law Enforcement Accountability and Reform

The launch of jeffwenninger.com is an important step in my ongoing mission to foster meaningful conversations around reimagining law enforcement” — Jeff Wenninger

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeff Wenninger, retired LAPD Lieutenant, author, speaker, and CEO of Law Enforcement Consultants, LLC, is excited to announce the launch of his newly designed website, jeffwenninger.com . This digital hub will serve as a platform for thought leadership, resources, and collaboration aimed at reshaping law enforcement practices with a focus on transparency, accountability, and community engagement. As a nationally recognized expert in policing and public safety, Wenninger’s mission is to foster meaningful dialogue and inspire tangible change within law enforcement.“The launch of jeffwenninger.com is an important step in my ongoing mission to foster meaningful conversations around reimagining law enforcement,” said Wenninger. “It provides a central platform to share insights, resources, and facilitate engagement with those committed to building a safer, more accountable future.” The website offers visitors access to expert opinions, articles, and resources designed to spark productive conversations around the critical issues of policing, trust, and transparency.The new platform not only strengthens Wenninger’s ability to engage a wider audience, but also enhances his ability to expand his consulting services, speaking engagements, and advocacy for reform. With over 30 years of frontline experience and extensive collaboration with top experts in the field, this website is poised to make a lasting impact on the future of law enforcement. Wenninger is also preparing for the upcoming release of his book On Thin Ice, which will dive deeper into the challenges of modern policing and propose strategies for meaningful change.

