Attorney General Jackley Warns Consumers Again Of Toll Road Text Message Scam

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, May 16, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley warns consumers that a familiar text message scam, where people are ordered to pay a tax for traveling on South Dakota’s roads and bridges, has been reported again in the state.

“The Toll Road Text Message scam preys on a person’s honesty,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Several citizens have been scammed into sending money after being threatened with fines or other penalties for not paying an overdue, phony toll.”

Scam toll road text messages have been reported statewide this week. Attorney General Jackley’s Consumer Protection Division said the toll road text message, first seen in South Dakota earlier this year, does not say what state the toll is from, and the amount is not displayed until the consumer opens the link.

South Dakota’s Department of Transportation, on its website, reminds the public that all South Dakota state-owned roads and bridges are toll free.

The Consumer Protection Division also offers these other tips to consumers:

*** Question why an unfamiliar text message has your number.

*** Do not click onto suspicious links or accept downloads.

*** Do not give into high pressured tactics to resolve “the issue.” Stop, take a moment, and review all information.

*** Find the official number of the agency that supposedly messaged you and call to confirm the information.

*** Don’t provide money or personal information via telephone or internet to an individual or organization that you don’t know or haven’t verified.

*** Be wary of any caller who tells you not to tell anyone else about the call.

*** Talk to someone you trust before you provide money or personal information to someone who contacts you.

Consumers who believe they may have been a victim of this, or any other scam should contact the Attorney General’s Office’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-300-1986 or at https://consumer.sd.gov/, You may be helping someone else out by reporting what you’ve encountered.

-30-