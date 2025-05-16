Nuckolls County Hosts Law Day for Fifth-Grade Students

Nuckolls County Court officials, including Judge Michael Burns, Clerk Magistrate Diana Wehrman, and Courtroom Clerk Janet Spencer, welcomed fifth-grade students from Lawrence/Nelson and Superior Schools to celebrate Law Day, on May 5, 2025. The students were joined by local legal and law enforcement representatives, including Nuckolls County Sheriff Nate Wilt, the Nebraska State Patrol, and Nuckolls County Attorney John Hodge and Assistant County Attorney Kate Wilt.

The event began with an introduction to the Law Day Shadowing Program, led by Diane Wehrman and Janet Spencer, providing students an overview of the day’s activities. Nebraska State Patrol officers then demonstrated the expertise of a drug-detection dog, engaging students in an interactive learning experience.

Judge Michael Burns formally welcomed the students, setting the stage for an educational afternoon. The students then had the opportunity to explore patrol vehicles used by the Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol, offering firsthand insight into law enforcement tools and procedures.

The highlight of the day was a mock trial, where students participated in the arrest and prosecution of “Alexander T. Wolf,” guided by Judge Burns, John Hodge, and court officials. The experience provided a hands-on demonstration of courtroom proceedings, helping students understand the judicial system in an engaging way.

Law Day was established by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1958 as a national dedication to the principles of government under the law. In 1961, Congress designated May 1 as the official date to celebrate Law Day. In Nebraska, Law Day Job Shadowing is an annual educational and collaborative program organized by the Nebraska State Bar Foundation and the Nebraska Supreme Court.

To participate in the program and host local fifth graders in your court or area through the Job Shadow program, contact Janet Bancroft.