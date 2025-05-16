Submit Release
RE: St. Albans Barracks / Missing Person

*****UPDATE*****

 

McGee has been located and is safe.

 

From: Bellinghiri, Cody via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Thursday, May 15, 2025 6:10 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: St. Albans Barracks / Missing Person

 

VSP News Release

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25A2003333

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

STATION:  St. Albans              

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 05/15/2025 at 1153 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Nichols Road in the town of Enosburg

INCIDENT TYPE: MISSING PERSON

 

MISSING PERSON: Erin McGee

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a call from a family member to report Erin McGee (44) of Enosburg, VT missing. Family stated that McGee left on 05/13/2025 at approximately 1230 hours from a residence on Nichols Road in Enosburg. McGee is known to be operating a 2014 Black Chevrolet Silverado. She is described to be approximately 5’3” in height and 100 pounds in weight with blonde hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time she left.

If anyone has any information regarding McGee’s whereabouts, please contact the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

 

 

Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05468

(802) 524-5993

 

