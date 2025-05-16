RE: St. Albans Barracks / Missing Person
*****UPDATE*****
McGee has been located and is safe.
From: Bellinghiri, Cody via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Thursday, May 15, 2025 6:10 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: St. Albans Barracks / Missing Person
VSP News Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2003333
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 05/15/2025 at 1153 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Nichols Road in the town of Enosburg
INCIDENT TYPE: MISSING PERSON
MISSING PERSON: Erin McGee
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a call from a family member to report Erin McGee (44) of Enosburg, VT missing. Family stated that McGee left on 05/13/2025 at approximately 1230 hours from a residence on Nichols Road in Enosburg. McGee is known to be operating a 2014 Black Chevrolet Silverado. She is described to be approximately 5’3” in height and 100 pounds in weight with blonde hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time she left.
If anyone has any information regarding McGee’s whereabouts, please contact the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.
Trooper Cody Bellinghiri
Vermont State Police – St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05468
(802) 524-5993
