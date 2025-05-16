Grand Prairie, TX Modernizes Code Compliance Team with Comcate’s Code Enforcement Manager

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Struggling to manage code enforcement within an enterprise permitting and licensing solution, the City of Grand Prairie needed a purpose-built software solution that would directly address their code compliance needs. The City selected Comcate, a leader in cloud-based software with more than 20 years of experience in the code enforcement industry.Before switching to a dedicated point solution, Grand Prairie’s officers were forced to use workarounds to document cases, as the previous system wasn’t built to meet the specific needs of code enforcement. This wasted valuable time per case, dragging down department efficiency. Without critical case management automations, officers also lacked support for follow-up inspections and escalations. Meanwhile the department’s support team wasted valuable time tediously modifying notices of violations.“We see a lot of agencies struggling to make permitting and licensing software work for code enforcement,” said Kolten Keeney, Senior Vice President of Growth for Comcate. “These solutions work great for functions like issuing permits, but weren’t designed to efficiently manage traditional code enforcement activity. Yet we’ve seen firsthand that arming code enforcement professionals with the tools designed specifically for their job function can dramatically improve their effectiveness and efficiency. This benefits not just agencies but the community as a whole.”With Comcate’s Code Enforcement Manager solution , Grand Prairie is poised to increase its code team’s efficiency and improve overall compliance operations. An intuitive case documentation system paired with mobile capabilities, automated follow-up notifications, forced abatement tracking, and customizable templates for document generation will empower Grand Prairie’s officers to manage case volume more effectively, regardless of technical proficiency.Comcate’s experience integrating with permitting and licensing solutions, including data migration, ensures that Grand Prairie will also have the necessary continuity of information on existing cases to prevent disruptions. As a leader in code enforcement, Comcate also offers industry-leading customer support, ensuring agencies like Grand Prairie will have access to the help they need when they need it.About ComcateComcate was founded on the belief that municipalities deserve modern, affordable, flexible software. By combining the power and usability of private-sector solutions with the deep understanding of local government agency needs, Comcate empowers agencies to improve operational efficiency, provide best-in-class service, and meet resource limitations with smart solutions. Comcate serves more than 27,000 staff at hundreds of agencies across the country. Learn more or request a demo at comcate.com

