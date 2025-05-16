Submit Release
News Search

There were 464 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,272 in the last 365 days.

Entrex Distributes May 2025 Interested Party Update

Entrex Logo

Entrex Logo

Entrex Florida Market

Entrex Art Market

Entrex Art Market

Entrex Oil and Gas Market

Entrex Oil and Gas Market

Entrex a leading provider of regulatory-compliant trading alternative platforms is pleased to release its latest Interested Party Update.

Entrex (OTCBB:NTRX)

We’re proud of the traction we’re seeing across our licensed markets which are discussed in this update providing a clear view of our objectives for stakeholders”
— Stephen H. Watkins
BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrex (OTC: NTRX), a leading provider of regulatory-compliant trading platforms for alternative investment markets, is pleased to announce the release and distribution of its latest Interested Party Update, delivered in video format to shareholders and stakeholders. The video presentation is available at: https://entrex.link/2025_05_Update

The May 2025 update provides insights into Entrex’s expanding network of licensed sector and geographic markets, each powered by the company’s proprietary IBM-based technology platform. The update highlights Entrex’s recent financial filings, strategic market progress, and anticipated developments across its growing portfolio of market operators.

“This update reflects our ongoing commitment to transparency and stakeholder communication,” said Stephen H. Watkins, CEO of Entrex. “We’re proud of the traction we’re seeing across our licensed markets, and this video format allows us to directly engage with shareholders and provide a clear overview of where we’re heading.”

The video update outlines Entrex’s strategic priorities for 2025, including:

• The rollout of additional licensed marketplaces under its
$31 million technology license model
• Projected growth in recurring revenue and EBITDA across market operators
• Continued focus on revenue-based securities like TIGRcubs® to serve institutional investors

The Interested Party Update is available by direct distribution and upon request. Stakeholders are encouraged to reach out for access or to schedule follow-up discussions.
________________________________________
About Entrex

Entrex (OTC: NTRX) is a publicly traded company that creates regulatory-compliant marketplaces for private company securities. Its platform enables institutional and accredited investors to access fixed-income, revenue-based securities, including TIGRcubs® (Top-Line Income Generating Rights Certificates). These structured financial instruments provide non-dilutive growth capital to issuers and scalable, cash-flow-backed returns to investors.

Entrex licenses its platform to sector-specific and regional markets, each operating under a $31 million licensing agreement, with Entrex retaining a 51% equity position and a performance-based acquisition option. The company also operates the Private Company Index (PCI), www.PrivateCompanyIndex.com which benchmarks top-line revenue performance across private enterprises.

To learn more, visit www.entrex.net
Media Contact:
Stephen H. Watkins
Chief Executive Officer
SWatkins@entrex.net | (954) 856-6659

Stephen Watkins
Entrex
+1 561-465-7454
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Entrex Distributes May 2025 Interested Party Update

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more