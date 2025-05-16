Entrex Distributes May 2025 Interested Party Update

Entrex Logo Entrex Florida Market Entrex Art Market Entrex Oil and Gas Market

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrex (OTC: NTRX), a leading provider of regulatory-compliant trading platforms for alternative investment markets, is pleased to announce the release and distribution of its latest Interested Party Update, delivered in video format to shareholders and stakeholders. The video presentation is available at: https://entrex.link/2025_05_Update The May 2025 update provides insights into Entrex’s expanding network of licensed sector and geographic markets, each powered by the company’s proprietary IBM-based technology platform. The update highlights Entrex’s recent financial filings, strategic market progress, and anticipated developments across its growing portfolio of market operators.“This update reflects our ongoing commitment to transparency and stakeholder communication,” said Stephen H. Watkins , CEO of Entrex. “We’re proud of the traction we’re seeing across our licensed markets, and this video format allows us to directly engage with shareholders and provide a clear overview of where we’re heading.”The video update outlines Entrex’s strategic priorities for 2025, including:• The rollout of additional licensed marketplaces under its$31 million technology license model• Projected growth in recurring revenue and EBITDA across market operators• Continued focus on revenue-based securities like TIGRcubsto serve institutional investorsThe Interested Party Update is available by direct distribution and upon request. Stakeholders are encouraged to reach out for access or to schedule follow-up discussions.________________________________________About EntrexEntrex (OTC: NTRX) is a publicly traded company that creates regulatory-compliant marketplaces for private company securities. Its platform enables institutional and accredited investors to access fixed-income, revenue-based securities, including TIGRcubs(Top-Line Income Generating Rights Certificates). These structured financial instruments provide non-dilutive growth capital to issuers and scalable, cash-flow-backed returns to investors.Entrex licenses its platform to sector-specific and regional markets, each operating under a $31 million licensing agreement, with Entrex retaining a 51% equity position and a performance-based acquisition option. The company also operates the Private Company Index (PCI), www.PrivateCompanyIndex.com which benchmarks top-line revenue performance across private enterprises.To learn more, visit www.entrex.net Media Contact:Stephen H. WatkinsChief Executive OfficerSWatkins@entrex.net | (954) 856-6659

