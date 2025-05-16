UM Congregation to be held on 24 May

MACAU, May 16 - The University of Macau (UM) will hold the Congregation 2025 at 4:00pm on 24 May (Saturday) in the UM Sports Complex (N8) to present graduation certificates to bachelor’s degree graduates. This year’s ceremony will continue to be held in a hybrid format, enabling graduates and their families and friends from around the world to celebrate this joyous occasion together.

This year, there are more than 1,600 bachelor’s degree graduates from seven faculties: the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, Faculty of Business Administration, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Health Sciences, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Science and Technology, and Faculty of Social Sciences. Of these graduates, 70 are also students of the Honours College who have completed the college’s certificate programme.

On the day of the event, graduates will attend the ceremony in the Sports Pavilion. Families and friends with admission tickets can watch the live stream in designated areas: the Training Hall of the Sports Complex (N8), the University Hall (N2), or the Multi-function Hall of the UM Guest House (N1). The ceremony will also be live streamed on several online platforms for those unable to attend the event in person. The live stream will be available on UM’s official website: https://www.um.edu.mo/news/umtv/, WeChat channel: 澳門大學, Weibo account: 澳門大學, and YouTube channel: University Of Macau.

Those attending the ceremony can reach the UM campus by various modes of transport. Those who prefer public transport can take bus No 71 or 73 from the Macao peninsula, bus No 72 from Taipa, or a taxi. Those who prefer to drive can park in the Outdoor Visitor Car Park P1A near the UM Stadium (N9), or in the Visitor Car Parks P3, P5, and P6. For more details, please visit the UM Registry’s Congregation webpage: https://reg.um.edu.mo/graduation/congregation/current-year/general-information/.