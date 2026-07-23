Optimisation works of Tamagnini Barbosa Market begin and market to operate as usual during project period

MACAU, July 23 - In conjunction with the revitalisation of Tamagnini Barbosa Market, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) started the phased optimisation works today (20 July). During the first phase, the food court located on the first floor will be optimised, and the market will continue to operate normally. The second phase will involve improvements of the fresh and live food and grocery area on the ground floor. IAM is currently surveying stall vendors about their willingness to continue operations during the second phase of the works, so as to arrange any temporary business suspensions or relocations to temporary stalls, and will maintain close and ongoing communication with them.

To facilitate the optimisation works of the food court, the meat stalls on the first floor of the Tamagnini Barbosa Market were relocated to the ground floor in mid-December of last year, where they continued to operate. Once the optimisation of the food court is completed, the 9 cooked food stall vendors on the ground floor will move to the first floor to continue their operations. 7 new operators awarded with stalls via public tender will also begin business there.

The Tamagnini Barbosa Market will be optimised on the premise of no major construction and demolition works. The first floor will be transformed into a food court featuring Macao’s culinary traditions with 16 stalls and approximately 150 seats. The revitalisation plan entails a comprehensive reconfiguration of the public space and stall layout, including the installation of lifts, upgrades to drainage and ventilation systems, and the implementation of dry-wet separation concept, all aimed at creating a modern market that offers a diverse consumer experience. Additionally, designated space is reserved to connect to the future Parque Desportivo para os Cidadãos (“Citizens’ Sports Park”), fostering synergy and enhancing community dynamics.

The food court optimisation works are scheduled for completion by the end of this year, with operation commencing in the first quarter of 2027. Works for the ground floor are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2027, with completion expected in the second quarter of the same year.