Women's Volleyball Nations League – Finals Macao 2026 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group – Quarterfinal Officially Begins

MACAU, July 22 - Organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Galaxy Entertainment Group and the Volleyball Association of Macao, China, Women’s Volleyball Nations League – Finals Macao 2026 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group commenced today (22 July) at Macao East Asian Games Dome. Italy and Brazil won on the first matchday, defeating the Netherlands and Japan respectively to advance to the semifinals. The quarterfinals will continue tomorrow (23 July), with Türkiye v Canada at 4pm and China v USA at 7:30pm.

Italy swept the Netherlands 3-0

In the first quarterfinals, defending champions Italy impressed with a powerful performance against the Netherlands. Captain Anna Danesi and star player Ekaterina Antropova powered the team to a 25:21 opening-set win. The Netherlands struggled against the opponent in the second set, losing 16:25 under the strong defense of Italy. In the third set, Antropova continued to showcase outstanding performance, scoring 16 points in total, while her team members Myriam Sylla and Sarah Fahr also scored double digits, 11 and 10 points, respectively. Despite Elles Dambrink scoring overall 13 points for the Netherlands, Italy finished the game in a dominant straight-sets victory (25:21, 25:16, 25:16) over the Netherlands, securing their spot in the semifinals.

Brazil overturned a first-set loss to beat Japan and reach the semifinals

In the other quarterfinal, Brazil and Japan played a thrilling game where Japan edged the first set 26:24 in a tense deuce finish, but Brazil responded by taking the second set in 25:22 with multiple scoring attacks from Ana Cristina Souza and Julia Bergmann among other players. The third set saw Brazil storm to a 4-0 lead and cruised to a 25:16 victory with Rosamaria’s outstanding kills and blocks in this set. Brazil sealed the deal in the fourth set, winning 25:20 with Cristina and Bergmann contributed 30 and 24 points respectively. Brazil completed the comeback with a 3-1 series victory over Japan, booking a semifinal date with defending champions Italy on Saturday (25 July).

Upcoming match schedule

2 quarterfinal matchups scheduled on 23 July:

Date Session Time Competing teams 23 July (Thur) S3 16:00 Türkiye Canada S4 19:30 China USA

Schedule for semifinals and 2 medal matches:

Date Session Time Competing teams 25 July (Sat) S5 16:00 Semifinal S6 19:30 26 July (Sun) S7 15:30 Final - Bronze S8 19:30 Final - Gold

Shuttle bus service will be provided for spectators tomorrow (23 July) after the second match from the Macau East Asian Games Dome to Galaxy Macau and Hengqin Port. Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Beyond the Court, the Vibe Stays High

To mark the opening of the event, the organizers have rolled out a variety of activities both at the competition venue and across the community, creating a vibrant festival atmosphere. At the Macau East Asian Games Dome, event-themed photo spots and merchandise booths offering souvenirs, jerseys, cultural-creative and limited-edition products have been set up, enabling spectators and volleyball enthusiasts to take photo and shop to support the event.

Meanwhile, located at the East Square at Galaxy Macau, Volleyball Carnival is free and open to everyone from 22 to 26 July. Interactive challenges, kids’ volleyball experience and VNL Legacy & Exhibition that featuring the official jerseys of all teams competing in the VNL Women's Finals.

More women’s VNL themed activities will be held during 24 to 26 July at “Art Everywhere – Cultural Vibes at the Weekend”. Through these side events, the game-day experience and volleyball fever will be extended beyond the court, promoting the development of Macao’s sports tourism and the construction of a “City of Sports”.

Tickets on sale now

Tickets of Women’s Volleyball Nations League – Finals Macao 2026 are now available for purchase via Galaxy Ticketing, Damai mobile application or mini program, Macau Ticketing website or mobile application. Each person can purchase a maximum of 8 tickets per transaction. On the match days, tickets are also available for purchase at the ticketing office (ground floor of Macao East Asian Games Dome Hall A). Ticketing office will be opened two hours before the match. Tickets are priced between MOP 280 and MOP 1,380, depending on the seat section and match. All ticket prices are listed in Macao Patacas (MOP) or Renminbi (CNY). Every person at 1.2 meters in height or taller requires a ticket for admission. Children under 1.2 meters in height who do not occupy a seat may enter the venue free of charge when accompanied by a paying adult at all times, and each adult may bring along only one child. To facilitate online ticketing for elderly people aged 65 or above, support services will be provided at Kong Seng outlets to help those in need purchase tickets via the Macau Ticketing website or mobile application. The ticket prices are as follows:

Ticket Type VIP A B C MOP CNY MOP CNY MOP CNY MOP CNY Quarter finals 980 830 580 490 480 400 280 230 Semi-finals 1080 910 680 570 580 490 380 320 Final - Bronze 1180 1000 780 660 680 570 480 400 Final - Gold 1380 1170 980 830 880 740 680 570

Ticket discounts

Holders of a valid full-time Macao Student Card, Macao residents aged 65 or above and those holding a Disability Assessment Registration Card may enjoy a 20% discount when purchasing tickets through the Macau Ticketing website. Each person may purchase one discounted ticket per match. Concession tickets are limited and subject to availability. In addition, corresponding discounts are offered when purchasing more than one ticket for the same match.

Volleyball enthusiasts who wish to experience thrilling matches featuring world-leading women’s volleyball teams up close are advised to purchase their tickets as early as possible. For details of the event, please visit the event website at www.macaovnl.com or the Sports Bureau website at www.sport.gov.mo, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育” (Macao Sports) WeChat official account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.