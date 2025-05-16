'Miracle Mile' A Heartfelt Comedy on the Open Road Premiering on VOD—May 20, 2025

"Miracle Mile," a heartfelt comedy, premieres on VOD May 20, 2025. Join James, Matt, and Norman on a laugh-filled road trip of resilience and connection!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready for a laugh-out-loud adventure as the independent film "Miracle Mile" premieres on video on demand across all major platforms on May 20, 2025. This charming comedy, directed by Luke Van Mol and written by Denise Churchill, Cory De Silva, Tyler Pochop , and Van Mol, takes audiences on a wild ride filled with unexpected detours, heartfelt moments, and a celebration of family bonds."Miracle Mile" follows the chaotic journey of James, a down-on-his-luck veteran portrayed by the talented Tyler Pochop, who is reluctantly roped into a road trip from Idaho to California. Accompanying him is the ever-optimistic dreamer Matt, played by Luke Van Mol, and his cranky grandfather Norman, brought to life by Don Potter. As the trio navigates a series of mishaps and clashing personalities, they learn to confront their fears, regrets, and the importance of connection.Executive Producer Sean Dougherty shares, “In a time when many veterans are navigating their challenges, 'Miracle Mile' offers a refreshing perspective on resilience and hope. It’s not just a comedy; it’s a reminder that even amidst chaos, we can find laughter and support in one another.”Tyler Pochop, who stars as James and produced the film, highlights the collaborative spirit that brought "Miracle Mile" to life. “This film is a testament to the power of friendship and family,” he says. “We wanted to create something relatable and uplifting, a story that resonates with anyone who has ever faced adversity.”BMG-Global, a leading distributor known for delivering engaging narratives that inspire and entertain, will distribute "Miracle Mile." Steve Bulzoni, President of BMG-Global, states, “'Miracle Mile' brilliantly combines humor with heartfelt moments, making it the perfect film for audiences looking for laughter and inspiration. It's a refreshing reminder that we can find joy and connection even through the bumps in the road.”"Miracle Mile" emerges as a beacon of humor and heart in a world of uncertainty. It invites viewers to embrace life's unpredictability while cherishing the relationships that help us along the way.Mark your calendars for May 20, 2025, and prepare to join James, Matt, and Norman on their unforgettable journey. "Miracle Mile" will be available on all major VOD platforms, including Amazon, Apple TV, and Google Play.For more information, visit the film’s IMDb page at IMDb - "Miracle Mile" - https://www.imdb.com/title/tt29467176/?ref_=fn_all_ttl_2 Join us in celebrating this delightful film, which promises to uplift and entertain. It reminds us that the most important journeys are often the ones that lead us back to ourselves.

"Miracle Mile" Trailer

