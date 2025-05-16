Arsenal Credit Union joins the Veteran’s Benefits Banking Program (VBBP) to help enhance the banking needs of veterans

Arsenal Credit Union Supports VBBP

By joining the VBBP, Arsenal has another avenue to help the communities in which it serves said Craig Meyer, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development for Arsenal.” — Craig S. Meyer

ST. LOUIS,, MO, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veterans, beneficiaries, survivors, and caregivers can access financial services and support they need through Arsenal Credit Union and the Veteran’s Benefits Banking Program (VBBP).

The VBBP is a program that aims to improve banking access for unbanked and underbanked veterans. It does this by giving veterans, beneficiaries, and caregivers the choice of receiving their direct deposits into existing or new bank accounts. VBBP’s goal is to encourage financial empowerment and to help create a more secure financial future.

Through the VBBP, Arsenal commits to:

• Offer a low-to-no cost (with no monthly maintenance fee and no minimum balance) checking account to VA benefit recipient who brings a monthly deposit to the credit union.

• Assist a VA benefit recipient who does not currently qualify to open an account. At the credit union’s discretion, this assistance can be provided through financial products, education, and/or counseling.

• Accept Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) identification (ID) and a VA Homeless Coordinator’s office address to open a checking or savings account for Veterans who are homeless, formerly homeless, or simply do not have a permanent address.

As a community-first credit union, its commitment is to the members and enforcing the philosophy of “people helping people.” By joining the VBBP, Arsenal has another avenue to help the communities in which it serves said Craig Meyer, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development for Arsenal.

For more information of the VBBP: https://benefits.va.gov/benefits/banking.asp

About Arsenal Credit Union:

Founded in 1948 by eight employees of the National Geospatial- Intelligence Agency (NGA), Arsenal Credit Union has been a non-profit credit union serving its 32,000 plus members for over 75 years in the metropolitan St. Louis area. With over $400 million in assets Arsenal currently ranks in the top ten of all credit unions operating in Missouri. Since its humble beginnings, Arsenal has expanded its footprint and its ability to provide financial and community support to the Missouri counties of St. Louis, Jefferson, Washington, St. Francois, Franklin, and Ste. Genevieve. In addition, Arsenal supports Missouri zip codes in Jasper County (64801), Miller County (65026), Camden County (65049, 65065), and Morgan County (65072) where it has permission to operate. Headquartered in Arnold Missouri, with additional branch locations in Webster and Florissant Missouri, the credit union provides easy access to its membership and commercial accounts. It also supports an array of online and digital financial tools which allow members to easily do their financial transactions regardless of location. Arsenal Credit Union is authorized to serve the Illinois counties of St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, and Randolph and currently has a branch location in Swansea Illinois. Arsenal’s mission and vision is to provide financial independence and security to members and residents who reside within the geographical areas we serve. Its employees adhere to the mission of “People helping People,” through their support of Arsenal’s Community Impact fund and the numerous grants they seek on an annual basis to optimize their positive impact on neighboring communities.

Arsenal Credit Union Contacts:

Jewell Wood

Digital Marketing Coordinator

314.501.3358

jwood@arsenalcu.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.