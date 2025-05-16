Stord Raises $200M+ at a $1.5B Valuation to Power Fast, Seamless E-Commerce Experiences at Scale

Stord logo

Following record 2024 & sustained profitability, Stord’s growth accelerates as brands turn to its rapid shipping & integrated consumer experience solutions.

For brands, the Stord name stands for fast, cost-effective delivery, powered by intelligent algorithms that automatically optimize carrier selection.” — John Lagomarsino, co-founder and general partner at Strike Capital

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stord , a commerce-enablement leader providing high-volume fulfillment services and e-commerce technology for omnichannel brands, announced today that it has raised more than $200 million in financing. The Series E equity funding is led by Strike Capital, with additional support via growth debt facility from Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a division of First Citizens Bank, and ORIX USA. New investors, Baillie Gifford, NewView Capital, G Squared, and Georgia Tech Foundation, joined the round and existing investors, Kleiner Perkins, Franklin Templeton, Founders Fund, Bond, Sozo, 137, and Lux, also participated. The round raised Stord’s valuation to $1.5 billion, reflecting the company’s exceptional growth trajectory.Stord’s maturation from an asset-light fulfillment network to a comprehensive omnichannel commerce enablement provider has saved online retailers hundreds of millions of dollars across parcel and other fulfillment fees. Since 2021, Stord has grown contracted revenue 10x, shipped billions of units, and dramatically improved the shipping experience for countless consumers—all while powering $6B+ of commerce and reaching around 11.5% of US households in 2024 alone.With this capital, and the support of investors and customers, Stord will continue on its mission of leveling the commerce playing field, so that brands of all sizes can tap into industry-leading tools to deliver a seamless checkout through post-delivery experience on every order, every time, anywhere, and at scale.“At Stord, we believe that every brand should have the tools to deliver the fast, affordable, and reliable shipping experiences that consumers have come to expect,” said Sean Henry, co-founder and CEO of Stord. “Fast and free delivery, easy returns, and full visibility are no longer luxuries; they’re standard consumer expectations. This new funding allows us to double down on our mission to give brands the infrastructure and technology they need to surpass these industry standards, strengthen their margins, and grow on their own terms. We’re excited to keep helping our customers win in an increasingly competitive e-commerce market.”Major MilestonesSince 2021, Stord has achieved the following:Meteoric Financial Growth10x contracted revenue.Achieved sustained profitability in 2024.Acquired and integrated ProPack Logistics and Pitney Bowes e-Commerce.Completed record-breaking Q1 2025, with highest sales bookings to-date.Robust Network and CapabilitiesExpanded to 11 Stord fulfillment nodes across 13 buildings with a network of third-party centers around the world, including The United Kingdom, and The European Union.Nearly doubled North American fulfillment footprint with strategic expansions into Canada and key markets in the United States.Delivered over 30 million packages to around 11.5% of US homes in 2024.Powered nearly 1% of Black Friday Cyber Monday US online sales in 2024.Customer SuccessEnabled brands to reach 99% of households in two days or less with Stord.Reduced average customer product transit time by 1 day or more.Saved brands approximately $130M in parcel fees in 2024 through scale and technological innovations.Added leading brands like Seed Health, Wild, Sundays for Dogs, Elysium, quip, Jolie, V Shred, AG1, and goodr to Stord’s growing portfolio of e-commerce customers.“Looking at what Stord has accomplished and the vision ahead, it is clear that the market has been waiting for a solution like this, fit for the future of e-commerce,” said Hendrik Borginon, private companies investment manager at Baillie Gifford. “What makes the company special is how it combines software with efficient operations, and physical logistics, as one integrated service. As consumer expectations rise, brands will need scalable, end-to-end solutions to protect and grow market share in a crowded and dynamic landscape.”Customer ImpactAmidst an environment of uncertainty in global trade, customers are already seeing the impact of Stord’s agility and reliability.Stord’s ability to adapt quickly isn’t the only reason brands are turning to them. Its flexible and comprehensive infrastructure is also helping companies enhance customer experiences while driving operational efficiency. Brands across a wide array of verticals, like Alen Corporation and The Zero Proof , have experienced significant benefits.“Stord is increasingly the market-leader for today’s brands who want best-in-class consumer experiences. Our scale, pricing, speed, trust, and reputation are spinning our flywheel faster than ever, and we are rapidly expanding our value for customers,” said Henry.The Consumer Experience CompanyIn less than a decade, Stord has taken an antiquated industry - mired in archaic technologies, disjointed providers, and inefficient solutions - and provided brands with an integrated suite of physical and digital tools to achieve unrivalled customer loyalty through unparalleled consumer experience.“I'm excited for our next phase of profitable growth and efficiency gains, as we continue to leverage our scale with the incredible technology, team and capabilities at Stord," said Jordan DeCicco, co-founder and interim CEO at Super Coffee.“Stord’s scale, rapid growth, and profitability are a rare combination, especially in this category, and underscore the uniqueness of their platform,” said Nick Bunick, principal at NewView Capital. “Fulfillment and logistics are now critical extensions of the brand experience. Customers remember the delivery and unboxing experiences just as much as the product itself, and those moments directly influence brand loyalty and growth. Stord’s integrated software platform gives brands the visibility, flexibility, and performance they need to meet rising consumer expectations and turn fulfillment into a competitive edge.”With this funding, Stord will continue to scale its end-to-end commerce infrastructure and capabilities globally, double down on its organic growth after sustaining 4 quarters in a row of significant bookings beat, while accelerating AI-driven capabilities across its vertically integrated product stack. It will also explore strategic acquisitions to further strengthen its market position.“Stord is redefining what it means to be an e-commerce partner, not just disrupting the industry, but becoming a trusted extension of every brand’s consumer experience,” said John Lagomarsino, co-founder and general partner at Strike Capital. “For brands, the Stord name stands for fast, cost-effective delivery, powered by intelligent algorithms that automatically optimize carrier selection. Over time, we believe end consumers will recognize Stord at checkout as a mark of reliability, knowing their orders will arrive quickly, securely, and hassle-free.”FT Partners served as exclusive strategic and financial advisor to Stord.

Stord Raises $200M+ at a $1.5B Valuation to Power Fast, Seamless E-Commerce Experiences at Scale

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.