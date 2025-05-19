Stord Expands Market-Leading E-Commerce Platform with Acquisition of Ware2Go from UPS

Stord logo Map of Stord network

Acquisition brings Stord’s WMS, OMS, & CX technology to 21 centers & hundreds of customers, driving value while strategically aligning with a major carrier.

This acquisition of Ware2Go is a strategic investment that expands our U.S. domestic footprint and capabilities while strengthening our partnership with UPS.” — Sean Henry, CEO and co-founder of Stord

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stord , a commerce-enablement leader providing high-volume fulfillment services and e-commerce technology for leading brands, today closed its acquisition of Ware2Go , a subsidiary of UPS (NYSE:UPS), and announced its partnership with UPS. Through this acquisition, Stord adds 21 new fulfillment centers to its network and end-to-end platform of WMS, OMS, and CX technology, becoming one of the largest fulfillment networks in volume and reach.Ware2Go brings an additional 2.5M square feet of fulfillment centers, which complements Stord’s existing 11-node North American footprint and existing partner network. This acquisition comes as more e-commerce brands seek to establish greater operational capabilities in the United States, and need fast, cost-effective fulfillment.Founded in 2018 as a UPS subsidiary, Ware2Go specializes in asset-light, D2C and B2B fulfillment across a diverse array of industries, including ready-to-drink beverages, skin care, supplements, electronics, and more. The company’s service offerings include direct-to-consumer shipping, seller fulfilled prime (SFP), and retail compliant B2B shipments. Ware2Go’s customers enjoy high-quality warehouse operations, distributed inventory, and order orchestration, in addition to world-class parcel and transportation. The Ware2Go acquisition enhances Stord as the market-leader, redefining the commerce journey, and empowers merchants of all sizes to deliver experiences that delight consumers.“We are in a unique period for e-commerce and retail as brands struggle to manage through shifting global trade policies. Even with macro uncertainty, e-commerce end consumers still expect rapid delivery, perfect order accuracy, easy returns, and more,” said Sean Henry, CEO and co-founder of Stord. “This acquisition of Ware2Go is a strategic investment that expands our U.S. domestic footprint and capabilities while strengthening our partnership with UPS. This partnership will allow us to deploy our technology across the Ware2Go network, enhance offerings for our joint customers, and combine our scale to be one of the largest fulfillment networks in North America.”By uniting Stord’s suite of commerce enablement, order management, warehouse management, and parcel software with Ware2Go’s existing network, Stord brands can more effortlessly scale into key markets with less friction and overhead. This acquisition also expands Stord’s offering of enterprise-level fulfillment for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) shipping hundreds of orders per month and bolsters Stord’s previously announced accelerator program Stord’s partnership with UPS and acquisition of Ware2Go further cements its position as The Consumer Experience Company, providing the tools needed to deliver a seamless checkout through post-delivery experience for every brand and every order, regardless of size. It also follows Stord’s long-term conviction and investment into this space since 2015. This acquisition comes on the back of successful acquisitions of Fulfillment Works, ProPack, and Pitney Bowes E-Commerce in recent years. Each of these partnerships has brought more order volume scale and a broader network onto the Stord technology, enabling all customers to access better, faster, and cheaper deliveries.“We are thrilled to partner with Stord through their acquisition of Ware2Go,” said Archita Prasad, President at UPS Digital. “Ware2Go customers will benefit from Stord’s market-leading scale and reputation, backed by their comprehensive suite of technology-driven solutions.”These additions to Stord’s offering have followed a near-decade of historic success and growth. In this time, Stord has shipped over a billion units to B2B and DTC end consumers on behalf of leading brands. In 2024 alone, Stord powered nearly 1% of all Black Friday and Cyber Monday US online sales and achieved sustained profitability. These milestones and capabilities attracted e-commerce brands like True Classic, AG1, quip, Sundays for Dogs, Seed Health, and hundreds more.“At Stord, we are building a scalable solution that unlocks industry-leading consumer experiences – combining crucial flexibility and economies of scale so brands of all sizes can meet and exceed their customers’ expectations on every order,” said Henry.Today’s announcement accelerates the momentum from Stord’s recent $200 million Series E and debt funding round and $1.5 billion valuation. The acquisition and funding are unrelated.The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Stord Expands Market-Leading E-Commerce Platform with Acquisition of Ware2Go from UPS

