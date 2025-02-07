True Classic Avoids an Inbound Supply Chain Disruption on DTC and B2B with Stord

Stord logo

After major changes to IMMEX disrupted True Classic’s supply chain, leading apparel brand deploys a resilient commerce enablement platform to maintain growth.

[Stord's] agility and shared dedication to service enabled us to resume operations in under 30 days and continue delivering seamlessly.” — Ben Yahalom, CEO of True Classic

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- True Classic , the fastest growing direct-to-consumer premium menswear brand, announces its new partnership with Stord , a leader in commerce enablement fulfillment and technology services for high-volume omnichannel mid-market and enterprise brands.Founded in 2019, True Classic experienced meteoric growth, hitting the $100 million mark in just two years with 1 shirt design in 6 colors. This success propelled expansion into 50+ apparel categories, 9 independent retail locations, and global demand. In the past 6 years, True Classic has served over 5 million customers across 192 countries, and donated over 250,000 shirts to homeless veterans, shelters, and schools since July 15, 2024.“True Classic’s mission is to help people look and feel their best, but our commitment to customers and community sets us apart,” said Ben Yahalom, CEO of True Classic. “When a sudden regulation change halted imports to our Mexico distribution centers, Stord moved swiftly to establish a new fulfillment hub in Kentucky. Their agility and shared dedication to service enabled us to resume operations in under 30 days and continue delivering seamlessly."In December of 2024, Mexico made substantial changes to its IMMEX program targeting apparel, textiles and other goods. These new changes directly restricted the importation of certain goods into Mexico. Many brands were negatively impacted and were facing steep increases in their fulfillment costs, including True Classic."Supply chain disruptions have become commonplace for start-up operators in recent years. However, it's important that our customers are not impacted by these changes. Stord was able to provide a solution that allowed True Classic to move quickly and continue providing great service for our customers. Ultimately, they helped us turn a disruption into an opportunity to evolve our mission to help our customers look good and feel good," said Chad Brinton, Head of Operations at True Classic.With Stord, True Classic enjoys a seamless end-to-end consumer experience powered by an integrated fulfillment and technology solution. Stord launched True Classic fulfillment in their Hebron, KY facility within 19 days from signature to outbound products, avoiding any disruptions. This solution provides True Classic with the advantage of Stord’s advanced automation and warehouse efficiency.Stord’s Order Management System (OMS), Stord One Commerce, integrates with True Classic’s substantial marketplaces and sales channels, revealing real-time order and inventory visibility and giving their team complete status clarity across DTC and B2B orders with up-to-the-second dashboards on performance metrics.Stord Parcel combined with Stord’s Last-Mile Optimization software allows True Classic a simplified global carrier management tool which automatically picks the optimal carrier and service level for every package, ensuring delivery promises are hit every time without overspending."True Classic is an impressive brand. They have successfully navigated the challenging apparel market, meeting growing consumer demand, expanding inventory lines - all while focusing on their consumer experience and their community. We are honored to help them continue that growth while overcoming the dynamic global market conditions. While other brands struggle to adapt to these new realities, True Classic’s rapid action and Stord’s ability to meet their needs will fuel continued growth without compromising on providing industry-leading consumer experience," said Sean Henry , CEO and co-founder of Stord.For more information, visit www.stord.com About True ClassicFounded in 2019, True Classic is one of the fastest-growing men's apparel brands, redefining everyday essentials for the modern man. U.S.-based and globally available, the DTC fashion brand combines ultra-soft fabrics, tailored fits, and inclusive sizing from S-4XL to create versatile basics that look and feel exceptional on all body types. With a mission to help men look good, feel good, and do good, True Classic donates over 40,000 T-shirts each month to homeless veterans, shelters, and schools, while supporting initiatives like the Tiny House Project. The brand also supports philanthropic efforts by aiding humanitarian crises, fulfilling teacher wishlists, and providing resources during natural disasters. For additional information, please visit www.trueclassic.com or follow trueclassic on Instagram at @trueclassic.About StordStord is the leading commerce enablement provider of fulfillment services and technology that powers seamless checkout and delivery experiences for high-volume mid-market and enterprise brands across all channels. Stord manages over $5 billion of commerce annually through its fulfillment, warehousing, transportation, and operator-built software suite including OMS, Pre- and Post-Purchase, and WMS platforms. With Stord, brands can sell more, save money, and reduce headaches.With Stord, brands can increase cart conversion, improve unit economics, and drive customer loyalty. Stord’s end-to-end commerce solutions combine best-in-class omnichannel fulfillment and shipping with leading technology to ensure fast shipping, reliable delivery promises, easy access to more channels, and improved margins on every order.Hundreds of leading DTC and B2B companies like AG1, Native, Tula, American Giant, and more trust Stord to make their supply chains a competitive advantage. Stord is headquartered in Atlanta with facilities across the United States, Canada, and Europe. Stord is backed by top-tier investors including Kleiner Perkins, Franklin Templeton, Founders Fund, and Salesforce Ventures.

