Car registration up by just 1.7%

Release date: 16/05/25

South Australian motorists will pay $668 for 12 months registration of a four-cylinder car - an increase of just 1.7%.

The modest $11 rise over 12 months has been kept low with Compulsory Third Party (CTP) premiums, a major component of the total registration bill, to only increase by 0.5%.

The cheapest CTP premium offered for metropolitan based private passenger vehicles will be $262.07, an increase of just $1.36 for the year. For private passenger vehicles based outside of the metro area, the cheapest premium offered will increase by 31 cents.

The competitive CTP insurance regime was legislated by the previous Labor Government in 2017. At its introduction in 2019 owners of an average four-cylinder car in the metro area were paying $411.25 per year. From July 1, 2025, they will be paying almost $150 a year less - a saving of 36%.

The Government has made a commitment to stick to the long-standing traditional method of calculating fees and charges – a combination of public sector wages and increases in prices, resulting in an increase of 3.1% being applied to the majority of fees in 2025-26.

Some examples of fees commonly paid by South Australians include:

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

As a government we understand many households are doing it tough.

For most motorists, car rego will be going up by just 1.7%, with CTP premiums limited to an increase of $1.36 for the entire year.

The minor adjustments reflect the added cost of providing important government services.