SA\'s $200m defence megastructure takes shape with Whyalla steel

Almost 2000 tonnes of structural steel, more than half of which came from the Whyalla Steelworks, have been erected to complete the frame of a giant four bay aircraft hangar in northern Adelaide to facilitate the specialist maintenance of the Australian Defence Force’s Boeing 737 variant military aircraft.

A partnership between the Albanese and Malinauskas Labor Governments, the $200 million Deep Maintenance and Modification Facility (DMMF) will bolster Australia’s sovereign defence capability.

The purpose-built, four-bay aircraft hangar will support the long-term maintenance and modification requirements for the Australian Defence Force’s fleet of RAAF P-8A Poseidon maritime surveillance aircraft and RAAF E-7A Wedgetail airborne early warning and control aircraft.

In a significant boost to Australia’s Defence industry and sovereign capability, the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) has signalled its intent to utilise the DMMF facility to undertake comprehensive maintenance, repair and overhaul of their P-8A Poseidon fleet, while United States Navy (USN) MQ-4C Triton will undergo repair at the adjacent to RAAF Base Edinburgh.

The use of Whyalla steel in the project builds upon the partnership between the Albanese and Malinauksas Government’s $2.4 billion package to protect the nation’s sovereign steel industry, with a plan to transform the Whyalla steelworks under new ownership.

Construction of the DMMF has so far included:

1,800 tonnes of structural steel for the frame (61% from Whyalla Steelworks)

190,000 tonnes of fill material for base buildup

Pouring 8,100 m³ of concrete for footings

Employing 100 specialist workers on site every day.

Integral to the structure are four main trusses, made at with steel from the Whyalla Steelworks, each weighing around 130 tonnes and requiring more than 2000 productive hours to fabricate.

Installation of roof and wall cladding to the hangars is substantially complete and will be closely followed by the installation of giant doors once the building is fully enclosed. Once complete the structure will be 240 metres long, 60 metres wide and 25 metres high, with the four-bay hangar almost 50 per cent longer than Adelaide Oval.

The DMMF facility is expected to be complete mid-2026 and available to the Royal Australian Air Force.

The Boeing 737 variants will arrive at the adjoining RAAF Base at Edinburgh, taxi to a nearby defueling station, before being towed to the DMMF to undergo a significant schedule of modification programs from late 2026.

Once the DMMF is complete, it will be the only facility of its kind in Australia, bolstering the nation’s sovereign defence capability and will provide the capacity to allow the P8 Poseidon and E-7A Wedgetail fleets to undergo maintenance, repair, overhaul and upgrades in one facility.

The State Government will lease the facility to the Commonwealth Department of Defence for 30 years, with two 10-year extension options, for Boeing Defence Australia to undertake deep maintenance of defence aircraft.

The project is expected to deliver 450 construction jobs during the build of the massive 2.1-hectare facility and, once complete, will bring 50 new highly skilled defence industry jobs online in advanced aircraft maintenance, engineering, avionics, and logistics.

Quotes

Attributable to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, Richard Marles:

“South Australia is central to the growth and development of the Australian Defence Force and Australian defence industry – the Deep Maintenance and Modification Facility is another example of this partnership in action.

“Together, the Albanese and Malinauskas Labor Governments are building a future made in Australia.

“This state-of-the-art facility is supporting hundreds of local jobs through its construction, contributing to the longevity of Whyalla steelworks and once complete, it will see Australian aircraft being maintained in Adelaide by a highly-skilled local workforce for decades to come.”

Attributable to the Premier of South Australia, Peter Malinauskas:

“We have been working in close partnership with the Prime Minister and his government to deliver for South Australians, whether it be saving the Whyalla steelworks, preparing for AUKUS or growing our health system at Flinders Medical Centre.

“This facility at Edinburgh is a key example of how that partnership is yielding benefits – an enormous new facility, that will sustain hundreds of long term, secure defence jobs for South Australians, using structural steel produced right here in South Australia.

“Our Governments will continue to work together to maximise South Australian industry, jobs and economic development.”

Attributable to the South Australian Minister for Defence and Space Industries, Stephen Mullighan:

“The DMMF facility, constructed with Whyalla steel, will create more highly skilled jobs and provide future opportunities for defence companies in South Australia.

“In a major boost to our state’s global defence credentials, US and New Zealand aircraft will also be serviced here in SA, alongside Australia’s RAAF fleet.

“The State Government has made it a priority to secure major defence projects and this facility will ensure that South Australians will be performing importance maintenance and upgrades on defence aircraft for decades to come.”