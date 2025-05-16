Taiga Inc. revives nature in the city: Leading biofilter solution with moss technology

Won Seok Lee, CEO of Taiga Inc. Moss Air | Photo by Taiga Moss Aroma | Photo by Taiga Moss Echo | Photo by Taiga Moss Hexa | Photo by Taiga

Taiga Inc. leads urban sustainability with moss-based air purifiers like Moss Air, blending nature and tech for global wellness and smart city markets.

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Eco-tech startup Taiga Inc. (CEO Won Seok (John) Lee) is gaining attention for its moss-based biofilter solution, which aims to restore natural environments in urban areas and enhance sustainability. Founded to harmonize nature and technology, TaigaGlobal is rapidly growing in domestic and international markets through its proprietary products, improving indoor air quality while providing an emotional connection to nature.Taiga was founded by home appliance and environmental engineering experts from LG Electronics, leveraging a family background in landscape architecture. The team integrated air purification technology and consumer electronics, utilizing moss, to address the disappearing green spaces in cities. Its flagship product, Moss Air, is the world’s first moss biofilter and humidifier combination. Over 20,000 units were sold in 2024, and the product was named a CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree. The company is preparing to launch Moss Echo, a new IoT-integrated model, while expanding into the B2B market with offerings such as Moss Hexa (a smart green wall) and Nature Signage.Taiga targets premium consumers who seek nature-friendly environments and B2B clients pursuing sustainability and ESG goals. Its product strategies cater to wellness-focused customers in their 30s to 50s and the emotional needs of millennials and Gen Z. The company also collaborates with urban developers, hotels, hospitals, and retail spaces to reinforce its position as a “living air purification solution.”From the early stages of development, Taiga focused on the lack of nature experiences and poor indoor air quality caused by urbanization. Moss is highly effective for air purification and water retention, making it a cost-efficient and sustainable choice for plants. Under the Mosslab brand, Taiga reimagines moss as an air filter and an emotional interior element, encouraging consumers to choose nature through design.Taiga stands out for its technology. It utilizes a patented Lighting Pole technology that provides the light necessary for moss to grow, enabling the system to purify the air naturally without using chemical filters.The system enables user interaction and real-time air quality monitoring with IoT integration, supporting an experience-centric technology model. The green wall can also be a new media platform, delivering brand content or nature messages in shared spaces.The company is actively expanding overseas. Taiga has identified the U.S., Japan, and Europe as strategic markets and is building partnerships with luxury housing and smart building distributors, premium retailers, hotels, and eco-friendly design firms. In the U.S., smart city infrastructure and ESG-centered consumer culture are strong. In Japan, minimalist and serene design aesthetics are often paired with moss-based solutions. In Europe, the WELL and LEED certification trends in architecture position Taiga as a competitive green interior alternative.Taiga has established a new base in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province, to support this global growth. Pangyo, a hub of Korea’s startup ecosystem, offers strategic advantages, including proximity to major corporations, venture capital firms, and public accelerators. The dynamic network among IT, design, eco-startups, and government program access makes it an ideal location for scaling open innovation and international partnerships.Taiga is accelerating its B2B and global market efforts through joint projects with Korean smart city and high-end residential developers, international distribution and branding contracts, and participation in prominent global exhibitions, including CES, New York Design Week, and Japan’s Good Design Fair. The company has also secured a foundation for technological advancement and investment through selection in Korea’s Super Gap 1000+ Project and Green New Industry support programs.“We don’t aim to wrap nature in technology but to use technology to invite nature back into our spaces.”CEO Won Seok Lee stated, “Moss could be the last greenery left in this age of urbanization. Mosslab will be a brand that helps consumers co-create nature within cities.”Taiga also participates in a global acceleration program operated by the Pangyo Techno Valley Planning Team under the Gyeonggi Business & Science Accelerator. The program supports promising startups aiming for international expansion with offerings such as office space, market entry consulting, IR pitching training, and participation in global demo days.Based at Pangyo Startup Campus, this initiative assists participating companies in refining their overseas strategies and investment capabilities. It also provides expert network connections and customized training, allowing these startups to lay the foundation for international success.Pangyo Techno Valley is a global R&D hub that integrates Research (R), People (P), Information (I), and Trade (T) across the IT, BT, CT, NT, and mobility sectors. It is a leading innovation cluster in Gyeonggi-do, established to drive technological innovation, talent development, job creation, and international business competitiveness.The Gyeonggi Business and Science Accelerator’s Techno Valley Innovation Headquarters has continuously promoted Pangyo Techno Valley’s value by hosting events such as the Pangyo Evening Meet-Up, Pan-Pan Day, and Pangyo Startup Investment Exchange In-Best Pangyo. These initiatives have facilitated networking between Pangyo companies, domestic and international investors, and the media. Similar events are planned for this year to support the growth and global expansion of Pangyo startups through various assistance programs.

