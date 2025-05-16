MPD Seeking Suspects in Armed Carjacking Offenses
The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects involved in two armed carjackings in Northwest.
On Sunday, May 4, 2025, at approximately 3:25 a.m., Third District officers responded to the 1900 block of 12th Street, Northwest, for a report of an armed carjacking. The suspects approached the victim in their vehicle, struck them with a handgun, then stole the vehicle and fled the scene. CCN: 25065292
At approximately 6:05 a.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 1600 block of Benning Road, Northeast, for a report of a robbery. The victim was approached by the suspects, who brandished a handgun, and demanded money. After taking the victim’s property, the suspects fled the scene on foot. CCN: 25065350
The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
