2025 European Inspiring Workplaces Winners Announced

The Top 25 Inspiring Workplaces include: AEG, Blue Lagoon Iceland, BPRESS, Colliers, Eurail B.V., Foundever and more

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ● The Top 25 Inspiring Workplaces include: AEG, Blue Lagoon Iceland, BPRESS, Colliers, Eurail B.V., Foundever and more● World’s #1 Awards Recognising PeopleFirst Organisations● Announced at an exclusive Gala Dinner at The Troxy in LondonLondon - May 16, 2025 – Last night Inspiring Workplaces Group (IW) announced the Top 25 Inspiring Workplaces winners across Europe for 2025, recognising them as truly PeopleFirst organisations.Unlike other awards which rely on completing a survey, entrants to the Inspiring Workplaces Awards were asked to provide proof of their investment in people by completing the entry form consisting of the six key elements IW believes are fundamental to creating a PeopleFirst culture, and by extension an Inspiring Workplace. They are:• Culture and Purpose• Leadership• Wellbeing• Inclusion• Employee Voice• Employee Experience.The quality of submissions this year has truly elevated the standard, marking it as the strongest ever witnessed by the independent judging panel. This reflects a significant commitment from business leaders to prioritise their people and reap the well-deserved rewards. Furthermore, it demonstrates the tangible, positive change occurring in workplaces worldwide that we have seen in entries to the Awards in other regions.Each of the six key elements were also judged separately for special recognition in each discipline.Organisations of all sizes and industries entered a category defined by how many people are within the business. The Top 25 winners were decided by an independent expert judging panel.Matt Manners, Founder, The Inspiring Workplaces Group , commented: “As Inspiring Workplaces marks its 10th anniversary, we’re proud to recognise organisations that are setting the gold standard for PeopleFirst cultures. This isn’t just a feel-good approach, it’s a fundamental business strategy. With AI reshaping the way we work, companies that continue to prioritise profit over people may find themselves facing short-term wins but long-term setbacks. PeopleFirst isn’t optional. It’s essential.”The European Top 25 Inspiring Workplaces in 2025 in ranking order:#1 BPRESS#2 Blue Lagoon#3 PagerDuty#4 Philip Morris International (PMI)#5 N-iX#6 Xalient#7 Symphony Solutions#8 Innovecs#9 Eurail B.V.#10 AEG Europe#11 Intellias#12 Intelcia#13 Concentrix#14= Payara#14= Burson#15 Cielo#16 Equativ#17 Votorantim Cimentos Turkiye#18 Colliers#19 TaskUs#20 Foundever#21 Swift#22 Enverus#23 COS Europe#24 BCD Travel#25= LF Channel#25= ManeuvreBusiness size categoriesOrganisations entered based upon the size/type of organisation. The Top workplaces were announced in each category last night. They are in ranking order:Enterprise Business (5000+ employees)● Phillip Morris International● Intelcia● Concentrix● Colliers● FoundeverLarge Business Winners (500 – 4999 employees)● Blue Lagoon Iceland● PagerDuty● N-iX● Innovecs● AEG EuropeMedium Business (50 – 499 employees)● Xalient● Symphony Solutions● Eurail B.V.● Payara● CieloSmall Business (0 – 49 employees)• BPRESS• LF Channel• ManeuvreBest-in-class special recognitionInspiring Workplaces understands that the efforts made by organisations will naturally be stronger in some areas than others. So, organisations had the opportunity to put themselves forward for special recognition in each of the six key elements of the award entry.Below is the list of organisations that sought special recognition and scored highly enough to be considered best-in-class in these specific areas of creating a PeopleFirst organisation.Listed in alphabetical order:Inspiring Culture and Purpose• AEG Europe• Blue Lagoon Iceland• BPRESS• Cielo• Concentrix• Equativ• Phillip Morris International• XalientInspiring Leadership• Blue Lagoon Iceland• Innovecs• XalientInspiring Wellbeing• Blue Lagoon Iceland• BPRESS• Innovecs• Intellias• Symphony SolutionsInspiring Inclusion• AEG Europe• Blue Lagoon Iceland• Cielo• Concentrix• IntelliasInspiring Employee Voice• AEG Europe• Blue Lagoon Iceland• BPRESSInspiring Employee Experience• Blue Lagoon Iceland• Foundever• Symphony Solutions• Phillip Morris International2026 Inspiring Workplaces Awards now open for entriesIf you would like your organisation to have the chance of being named an Inspiring Workplace in one or across all regions (Asia, Australia & New Zealand, Europe, Latin America Middle East & Africa, North America and The UK & Ireland), visit the 2026 Inspiring Workplaces Awards page, download the entry pack and start your entry.The deadline is February 19, 2026.SponsorshipThere are various opportunities for organisations to partner with Inspiring Workplaces. For more information, please contact matt@inspiring-workplaces.comAbout The Inspiring Workplaces GroupInspiring Workplaces is a global organisation on a mission to help businesses build, prove, and celebrate truly PeopleFirst cultures. Believing that the greatest force in business is people, Inspiring Workplaces champions cultures where belief, belonging and confidence in the future empower individuals to thrive.Through its core programs: The Inspiring Workplaces Awards, Certified PeopleFirst™ and the free Inspiring Workplaces Community — the organization celebrates, certifies and connects leaders committed to creating environments where people feel seen, valued, and prepared for the future of work.In a world where workplaces shape lives, Inspiring Workplaces exists to spotlight those who lead with purpose, because inspiring cultures don’t just transform business, they change the world.Learn more at: www.inspiring-workplaces.com For more information on Inspiring Workplaces, contact:Matt Manners+44 (0) 7799876473matt@inspiring-workplaces.comVisit our Company LinkedIn Page

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.