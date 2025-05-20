Joe Carvalho of Human Health Strategies and ROARANGE Business Strategies Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joe ﻿Carvalho is a success in many areas, and one of them is helping businesses to promote their brand and grow in their success. One day, he realized that all the money and success in the business world actually mean very little if you do not have the health and energy to go out and enjoy it. So, he took his creative thinking, strategic mindset, life experiences, Exercise Science and other training, along with his ability to conduct thorough research, in a totally new direction. He started looking into ways to maintain our health that might diverge from what a doctor typically tells us to do. It sparked a new area of focus and today, he leads a secondary practice devoted to health, nutrition, and wellness. Joe started a podcast with a good friend and business associate, Yo (“Yosef”) Roston, to talk about many things but also focus on these particular interests. It is called The YoJoeShow Podcast. Joe is also coming to our podcast-- to help spread the word on all we can do to stave off cancer, heart problems, diabetes, inflammation, and the like, as these all seem to have similar root causes.

“Don’t just listen to what you are told. Listen, but always ask the right questions. Take a different approach, if the convention approaches are known to be limited in efficacy. And always empower yourself. Then you can start making better choices for your own health.”

Joe began questioning the wisdom of conventional medicine when several loved ones among his family and friends were diagnosed with cancer. He wondered, “if the medical community is doing such an excellent job, then why are we still building so many new cancer centers across America, when one would think, we should already have eradicated this disease? Much like in his social circle, everyone out there today knows someone going through some serious health challenge, and they can usually associate with and learn from his approach to healthy living.

Joe has many tips to help people feel better and live healthier. For one, he has forsaken the many foods that have endless chemicals, seed oils, and dyes in them (he notes that if you go to Canada or Europe, many of the same foods look very different than they do here in America.) Another tip is to avoid sugar by any name. Plant-derived Fructose, he says, is processed by the liver, and it is scary that kids in grade school today are being diagnosed with fatty liver disease, a problem once associated with long term alcohol abuse, and Type 2 Diabetes, once only seen in adults.

During his interview, Joe will talk about some tactics he and his family have adopted, which include going 48 hours each week without eating anything at all (intermittent fasting has been a hot topic in wellness for a while now.) He also follows a more meat-based diet (not the often trendier plant-based) and says dental professionals agree that our mouth structure and digestive system were made for processing meat. He tells people not to rely on a “magic” pill or shot to cure their problems. He also cautions that the very popular GLP-1 agonist medicines might support weight loss, but have scary potential side effects, while reminding us that there are other, better, more natural ways to fight obesity, insulin resistance, and their consequences. Exercise physiology education, which was part of Joe’s undergraduate studies, teaches us that some exercise is important for controlling the body and its metabolism. Even 15 minutes a day of moderate exercise can make a substantial difference--and improve bone and joint function too. Even a little effort often goes a long way.

“Many doctors today don’t even have time to talk with a patient. That is why we need to advocate for ourselves. The biggest challenge is to get at what is real. For instance, the often-vilified cholesterol is not an entirely bad thing. And some fats are not only OK but very desirable to consume.”

Joe says this philosophy is a natural extension of his business theories. Joe’s consulting business. ROARANGE Business Strategies has a name that is unique and funny, and colorful too. It also incorporates the word ROAR and speaking up loud and proud is a mantra for all he does in life, from supporting companies to supporting patients. His podcasts are a solid part of that activism. He does not like to see voices suppressed, particularly not in the healthcare delivery chain. Patients matter. Be sure to listen and learn what you can do to empower yourself and become part of the broader movement today to Make America Healthy Again!

Close Up Radio recently featured Joe Carvalho in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday May 14th at 2:00pm EDT

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-joe-carvalho-of-human/id1785721253?i=1000708563199

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-joe-275695007/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/18z28GRMKTlK1PYPX9jXyR

For more information about Joe visit his websites

www.humanhealthstrategies.com

www.roarangebusinessstrategies.com

www.YoJoeShow.com

