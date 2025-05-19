Northern print powerhouse behind personalised brand moments ramps up global growth

Amy Lennox, IV Creative IV Creative / The Famous Grouse

NOTTINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IV Creative , the personalisation and logistics partner behind Coca-Cola’s iconic ‘Share-a-Coke’ campaign, is scaling up globally with a wave of new partnerships and fresh investment in innovative printing technology.Over the last 12 months, the company has seen a 38% surge in major brand collaborations, adding names including Foodhuggers, Lady A, and cult gaming brand Enshrouded to a roster that already includes The Famous Grouse, Renais, Who Gives A Crap, Chapel Down, Moonpig and Dove. AU Vodka, the British brand seeing social media virality in recent months, has chosen IV Creative to support with new projects as the company plans for even further growth. These customers benefit from IV Creative’s marketing and ecommerce support, alongside the creation and delivery of products with its print, production, and fulfillment operations.IV Creative has also seen a 47% increase in new, emerging and scaling brand partnerships, a signal of its commitment to supporting smaller and fast-growing businesses as well as established global names. This growth has helped drive a revenue increase of over 20% year-on-year.In recent months, IV Creative has grown its presence internationally with active partnerships now live across the US, Europe and the UAE. A new office in Manchester – in addition to its existing presence in Nottingham and Lincolnshire – underlines its ambition to scale further across the UK, with plans already in motion to expand internationally again in 2026. To support this continued growth, IV Creative has bolstered its sales and marketing team with three new hires since the beginning of the year. It has also made a key leadership appointment with the arrival of Connor Thompson, formerly of THG, as Director.Previously operating as Intervino and DPS Digital, IV Creative now employs 60 core staff and works with some of the world’s most recognisable names, delivering thousands of projects from initial concept through to delivery. The company has earned a strong reputation for its work in the alcohol sector, particularly with celebrity-led drinks brands. The team has supported names including Renais, founded by Alex Watson; AU Vodka, co-owned by Charlie Sloth; and Lady A, the lifestyle wine label from Soho House. These partnerships highlight IV Creative’s ability to craft highly tailored, premium experiences that align with the unique identities of their brand owners.The company is also making significant investments in its printing capabilities to allow brands to expand customer offerings. This includes upgrading one of its next-generation digital printers (SRA3 Fujifilm Press) using a new Flow RIP digital front end; empowering the team to offer five-colour printing, special finishes like metallic effects, spot UV, and a wider, more vibrant colour range for printing higher resolution imagery. It also positions IV Creative as one of the few companies able to use its scale and experience to offer this technology to ecommerce brands and their customers.Amy Lennox, CEO at IV Creative, commented: “At IV Creative our strength lies in combining creativity and technology in a way that allows brands to scale with ease, without compromising on quality or experience. We’ve built long-term relationships with global household names, and we're just as passionate about supporting emerging brands on their growth journey. Whether it’s a major international drinks company or an independent lifestyle brand, we approach every project with the same energy and care. Our team is focused, ambitious and genuinely excited to push boundaries in this space.“As an approved TikTok Shop supplier, and with a leadership team that reflects strong gender diversity, IV Creative is building a business ready for the future – and helping brands do the same,” Lennox concluded.

