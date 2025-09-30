Technical debt is jeopardising IT security and blocking innovation, report reveals

Cloudhouse unveils State of Technical Debt report ahead of Windows 10 end of life deadline, as 90% of organisations face Microsoft Windows technical debt

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cloudhouse has today announced the publication of its first The State of Technical Debt report , revealing the scale of Microsoft Windows and Linux technical debt across the UK. Technical debt refers to the hidden costs and risks created when organisations delay updating or modernising their IT systems.Of the 90% of organisations facing Microsoft Windows technical debt, the survey found that 72% of respondents believe legacy Windows systems expose them to higher attack risks, while 48% have already faced compliance challenges in audits due to outdated IT.The research, based on a survey of 250 CIOs, risk and compliance managers, and heads of IT, revealed that only one in ten organisations (10%) are free from Windows technical debt, and just 31% are free from Linux technical debt. In light of this, the vast majority are already experiencing significant risks and costs as a result.Over half of organisations (51%) report experiencing system downtime linked to technical debt. However, despite the scale of the problem, only 14% of organisations are prioritising investment in fixing legacy systems. Forty six percent admit they only address technical debt reactively when issues occur, and just 39% have a clear, funded roadmap to eliminate it.Compliance is also a challenge, with 41% of organisations also reporting that regulatory compliance has become harder to maintain because of reliance on legacy Windows systems. This comes as the deadline for Windows 10 end of life approaches on the 14th October.Windows technical debt is also cited as a major barrier to cloud adoption and digital transformation, with 45% saying it constrains their ability to move forward. Migrating or modernising applications remains a pressing challenge: 46% of respondents highlight this as a significant difficulty.Losing budget and innovationTechnical debt is not just a technical issue – it is draining resources and affecting teams. Nearly half (45%) of organisations admit that budget is being diverted from innovation to legacy upkeep. One in three (31%) believe Windows technical debt actively prevents innovation, while 35% say it contributes to employee burnout or stress, and 34% link it to higher staff turnover.Mat Clothier, CEO of Cloudhouse, commented: “Technical debt isn’t just a tech problem, it’s a business risk, a security gap, and a human cost. The fact that 90% of organisations are still carrying Windows technical debt, so close to the end of life of Windows 10, should be a wake-up call. Awareness is high, but action lags far behind. Unless organisations address this now, the costs – in downtime, compliance failures, lost innovation, and employee wellbeing – will only increase.”The State of Technical Debt report is available now and provides further insights into the risks, challenges, and opportunities for organisations navigating their way out of legacy system dependency.ENDAbout CloudhouseFounded in 2010, Cloudhouse helps organisations take control of their applications - wherever they run. Its three proven solutions: Alchemy, Foundry, and Guardian, which make applications portable, manageable, and secure. Alchemy ensures apps run reliably on modern platforms, Foundry automates packaging at scale across Windows and Linux, and Guardian is ever-watchful, continuously monitoring for change to keep complex estates compliant and under control.Cloudhouse delivers seamless portability, automated packaging, and vigilant monitoring that keep applications delivering value today and ready for tomorrow. Cloudhouse helps organisations, including GE Healthcare, National Australia Bank, HM Government, and Jaguar Land Rover, cut cost and complexity, while making IT estates more resilient and flexible.

