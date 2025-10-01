Peak launches Agentic AI solutions to transform retail and manufacturing

Agentic inventory management Agentic commercial pricing

With rollouts already underway at brands such as Hain Celestial and Speedy Hire, the new Agentic AI solutions are being deployed across multiple industries

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peak , a UiPath company, today announced the launch of its new Agentic AI solutions - featuring Agentic Merchandising, Agentic Inventory Management, and Agentic Commercial Pricing. Together, the solutions mark a new era of AI in practice, where autonomous agents are driving measurable outcomes for retailers and manufacturers.Unlike traditional AI tools that only surface data or recommendations, Peak’s agentic solutions are built to predict, decide, and act autonomously in complex real-world environments. This represents a major shift away from reactive, dashboard-led approaches, towards proactive, AI optimisation at scale.Commenting on the launch, Richard Potter, CEO and co-founder of Peak, said: “This new era in AI technologies, built on large language models, offers unprecedented potential for businesses to increase their own performance. At the same time, businesses are under enormous pressure to adapt quickly to growing operational complexity, market volatility, changing demand and supply chain disruptions. Our agentic AI solutions give our customers the ability to optimize and automate every complex commercial decision in their business - from moving products around their network, to pricing their products perfectly, to managing demand. Together, these capabilities are allowing them to drive increased performance while dealing with this ever-changing business environment we face today.”Agentic Merchandising: efficiency and agility for retail teamsAgentic Merchandising enables retailers to optimize the entire merchandising lifecycle - from supplier, to distribution centre, to store. The solution enhances product lifecycle management across buying, pricing, promotions, allocation, and markdown. By balancing revenue, margin, and inventory goals while reducing manual work, it empowers retailers to respond to market trends with speed and agility.Agentic Inventory Management: building resilient supply chainsAgentic Inventory Management continuously optimises inventory decisions across procurement, production and fulfilment. By applying predictive planning and intelligent trade-off analysis, businesses can improve service levels, maximise value, and build smarter, more resilient supply chains.The Hain Celestial Group, owners of food brands such as Ella's Kitchen and Hartley’s, is among the first to adopt the solution. James Cranfield, Vice President International Supply Chain at Hain Celestial Group, said: “Working with Peak is helping us build a smarter, more resilient supply chain. By using Agentic Inventory Management, we’re able to anticipate and respond to demand volatility more effectively, ensuring our customers get the products they love while reducing inefficiencies across our operations.”Agentic Commercial Pricing: resilience in volatile marketsAgentic Commercial Pricing manages all commercial pricing decisions - including list prices and catalogue optimisation, real-time quotes, and a new bid writing and response capability. By learning from the best bids and intelligently optimising pricing strategies, enterprises can improve conversion rates, deal velocity, and win rates across the entire quote-to-cash process. The result: faster, sharper pricing decisions that protect margins and boost competitiveness in volatile markets.George Foster-Jones, Commercial Finance Director at Speedy, added: “We’ve been huge believers in AI to optimise the performance of our operations and commercial activities for several years. Now, with the advances in agentic AI, we can take this even further. Our vision is to have specialised AIs, such as Peak’s Agentic Commercial Pricing, working alongside our teams to optimize every price we set. This ensures our customers always get the best possible offer and service from Speedy.”ENDNotes to Editors:About Peak, a UiPath companyPeak’s AI optimises inventories and pricing for global industry leaders including Nike, The Body Shop Marshalls and Eurocell. With a core belief that businesses need their own AI – built for their business, with their data – Peak’s pre-built AI products can be configured to fit unique requirements.From a decade of successful AI deployments, Peak has a proven track record of delivering rapid performance gains for its customers helping to increase their revenues, profits and efficiency.Peak was acquired by UiPath in March 2025.For more information about Peak, visit https://peak.ai or its agentic solutions https://peak.ai/agentic-solutions/

