Pre-orders for the 'Darkstalkers Lilith' Statue Began May 20, 2025

Real Elite Masterline Darkstalkers Lilith Front View Size Bonus Part Lilith and Morrigan

Prime 1 Studio has announced the "Darkstalkers Lilith" statue. Pre-orders began May 20, 2025 (JST); release set for November 2026.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio has released a 1/4 scale statue of Lilith, a character from Capcom’s fighting game series "Darkstalkers", as part of its "Real Elite Masterline".Following the previously announced "Morrigan", this statue brings Lilith’s distinctive anime-style appearance to life through a unique interpretation that blends stylization with realism. Her elegantly curved S-shaped pose reflects her curious nature. The slightly enlarged eyes, featuring large, round pupils, emphasize her youthful expression. The wing membranes are finished with pearlescent paint, creating a glowing, translucent effect. Her skin tone is painted in an unreal, porcelain-like hue, while the costume features varied textures across different areas to suggest different materials and their thickness.The base is designed in a gothic style, incorporating elements such as a coiled serpent, petrified figures, and candles. The "Bonus Version" also includes a nameplate display stand.This statue can also be displayed alongside "Morrigan" to create a unified and complementary presentation.Product Name:Real Elite Masterline Darkstalkers Lilith Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1099Edition Size: 400Arrival Date: November 2026Scale: 1/4H:52cm W:50cm D:34cmWeight: 9.5KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items・Darkstalkers Themed Base・One (1) Nameplate Stand [BONUS PART]Copyright: (C)CAPCOMFor more details, visit our online store

Lilith Product PV

