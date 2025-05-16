Correctional Services on South Africa elected as Chairperson of African Correctional Services Association

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is honoured to announce that South Africa has been elected as the new Chairperson of the African Correctional Services Association (ACSA) at the 7th ACSA Biennial Conference, currently underway in the Kingdom of Morocco from 12 to 16 May 2025.

This esteemed election reflects the confidence that African member states have in South Africa’s leadership, commitment, and continued contribution to the advancement of correctional services on the continent. National Commissioner Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale expressed appreciation for the trust bestowed upon South Africa, committing to lead ACSA with integrity, inclusivity, and a results- driven approach.

ACSA Biennial Conference provides a vital platform for collaboration among member states, enabling the exchange of best practices, addressing shared challenges, and exploring innovative solutions in the corrections and prisons sector. Notably, participation has grown from 24 countries in the 6th Biennial Conference to 37 in the current edition, underscoring the growing commitment of African nations to collective reform and development in corrections.

As the newly elected Chairperson, Commissioner Thobakgale is well positioned to build on recent momentum and play a pivotal role in advancing the organisation’s reform agenda. This includes enhancing the role of correctional systems in rehabilitation, reintegration, and the promotion of human rights within African penal institutions.

South Africa is also set to proudly host the 8th ACSA Biennial Conference in 2027, an event expected to further solidify continental unity in driving correctional transformation. In the lead-up to this milestone, Zambia will host the Ministerial Consultative Forum (MCF) in 2026. The MCF serves as a key political and strategic platform within ACSA, fostering high-level consensus and coordinated action to support effective prison management and sustainable reform.

Key resolutions adopted at the 7th Biennial Conference include:

Strengthening regional collaboration for technological innovation in prison and penitentiary management.

Promoting sustainable agricultural innovations and food self-sufficiency within correctional facilities, including smart farming and prison-based Agri-tech hubs.

Integrating Agri-tech vocational training into rehabilitation programmes to facilitate inmate reintegration.

Enhancing digital and climate-resilient solutions in correctional systems through knowledge- sharing and partnerships.

Advancing public health through technology-driven wellness initiatives for both staff and inmates.

Guaranteeing access to culturally appropriate, nutritious food for all inmates.

Prioritising staff training and capacity building using efficient and cost-effective technological solutions.

Establishing and resourcing the African Correctional Training Centres Network (ACTCN) as a critical vehicle for harmonised, high-standard corrections training across Africa.

Continuing strategic collaboration with international partners such as the ICRC, UNODC, and ICPA.

As Chair, South Africa is committed to strengthening the ACSA Secretariat, supporting its effectiveness, and ensuring the execution of resolutions and programmes that prioritise humane, professional, and rehabilitative corrections systems throughout Africa.

This leadership role affirms South Africa’s regional standing and ongoing commitment to a correctional service system that contributes meaningfully to peace, justice, development, and social reintegration across the African continent.

Enquiries:

Singabakho Nxumalo

Cell: 079 523 5794

E-mail: Singabakho.Nxumalo@dcs.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates