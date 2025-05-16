Statistics on electronic payment transaction value - restaurants & similar establishments and retail trade for the first quarter of 2025

MACAU, May 16 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the electronic payment transaction value (hereinafter referred to as transaction value) for restaurants & similar establishments increased by 2.2% year-on-year to MOP3.52 billion in the first quarter of 2025, while that for retail trade dropped by 17.4% to MOP13.12 billion.

Changes in Transaction Values for Restaurants & Similar Establishments

The transaction value for restaurants & similar establishments grew by 2.2% year-on-year in the first quarter, with Fast-food Restaurants showing a marked growth in transaction value (+10.3%). Transaction values for Western Restaurants and Local Style Cafes, Congee & Noodle Shops rose by 6.4% and 5.2% respectively, while the transaction value for Chinese Restaurants decreased by 1.9%.

In March 2025, the transaction value for restaurants & similar establishments increased by 2.4% year-on-year to MOP1.1 billion, with a relatively large rise in the transaction value for Fast-food Restaurants (+14.1%). The transaction value for Local Style Cafes, Congee & Noodle Shops grew by 6.5% while that for Western Restaurants dropped by 19.4%. In comparison with February, the transaction value for restaurants & similar establishments went down by 1.1% in March.

Changes in Transaction Values by Type of Restaurant & Similar Establishment Industry Q1 Year-on-year Change (%) March Year-on-year Change (%) Month-on-month Change (%) Restaurant & Similar Establishment 2.2 2.4 -1.1 Of which: Chinese Restaurant -1.9 -1.9 -12.7 Western Restaurant 6.4 -19.4 -23.6 Japanese & Korean Restaurant 2.6 1.4 -1.5 Local Style Cafe, Congee & Noodle Shop 5.2 6.5 8.4 Fast-food Restaurant 10.3 14.1 5.8

Changes in Transaction Values for Retail Trade

In the first quarter of this year, the transaction value for retail trade fell by 17.4% year-on-year. Transaction values for Department Stores and Leather Goods Retailers dropped substantially by 26.6% and 25.9% year-on-year respectively. Transaction values for Watches, Clocks & Jewellery Retailers and Cosmetics & Sanitary Articles Retailers showed respective decreases of 17% and 15.4%, while those for Pharmacies and Supermarkets went up by 2.1% and 1.4% respectively.

In March this year, the transaction value for retail trade totalled MOP3.84 billion, down by 13.3% year-on-year. Among the major retail activities, transaction values for Leather Goods Retailers and Department Stores fell by 23.6% and 22.4% year-on-year respectively. Compared with February, the transaction value for retail trade decreased by 9.8% in March.

Changes in Transaction Values by Retail Activity Industry Q1 Year-on-year Change (%) March Year-on-year Change (%) Month-on-month Change (%) Retail Trade -17.4 -13.3 -9.8 Of which: Supermarket 1.4 5.4 12.6 Pharmacy 2.1 7.2 20.8 Department Store -26.6 -22.4 -16.0 Cosmetics & Sanitary Articles -15.4 -9.6 -5.8 Adults’ Clothing -12.9 -9.1 -17.5 Footwear -7.1 -3.6 -1.1 Leather Goods -25.9 -23.6 -13.0 Watches, Clocks & Jewellery -17.0 -11.2 -21.0

“Statistics on Electronic Payment Transaction Value for Restaurants & Similar Establishments and Retail Trade” are compiled using data from major merchant acquirersnote in Macao, together with information from DSEC. Electronic payment transaction values accounted for about 70% to 80% of the receipts of restaurants & similar establishments and retail trade. The statistics do not include cash transactions, and therefore quarterly and annual data of the two industries should be taken into account when evaluating their overall business performance.

Note: Major merchant acquirers accounted for about 95% of the total electronic payment transaction value in Macao.