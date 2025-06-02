IPIM Promotes Macao to Enterprises and Venture Capital Institutions in Beijing, Gaining Interest for Establishing Operations in Macao and Expanding Overseas

MACAU, June 2 - The Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) was invited to Beijing to participate in the "Global Trade and Investment Promotion Summit 2025" and the "27th China Beijing International High-tech Expo". During this period, IPIM engaged with over 20 enterprises and venture capital institutions, some of which expressed interest in establishing operations in Macao.

Connecting Business Demands to Pragmatically Advance Macao's Diverse Development

While attending the expo in Beijing, IPIM visited several enterprises across various industries, including big health, high technology, and food services, promoting Macao's business environment and its role as a “precise connector” between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

A Fortune Global 500 automotive manufacturer and companies from the Hurun AI Firms Top 50 plan to expand their business in Macao, promoting and selling products through direct operations or partnerships, and leveraging Macao's platform to explore the Greater Bay Area and Portuguese-speaking markets. Additionally, a high-end new-style Beijing cuisine restaurant group is set to open its first store in Macao, aiming to further expand overseas business through Macao's reputation as a "Creative City of Gastronomy", utilising the Investor’s “One-stop Service” provided by IPIM.

Expanding Co-operation Networks to Intensify Investment Promotion

IPIM is deepening co-operation plans through visits to local venture capital institutions and plans to jointly hold industry seminars to attract big health and high-tech enterprises to establish a presence in Macao. In the future, IPIM will continue to capitalise on participation in exhibition activities, consistently visiting interested enterprises and venture capital institutions to strengthen its business network in the mainland market, providing the Investor’s “One-stop Service”, addressing needs and advancing co-operation plans to attract more quality enterprises from the mainland to invest in Macao. This will enhance the appropriate diversification of Macao's economic development while leveraging Macao's platform to assist mainland enterprises in exploring the Portuguese-speaking market, further tapping into the economic development potential.