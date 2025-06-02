Submit Release
IAM upgrades system for “Registration of Establishments of Takeaway Activities”

MACAU, June 2 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will upgrade the system for “Registration of Establishments of Takeaway Activities” from 7 to 8 June. During the period, online application and enquiry services relevant to the mentioned system provided on “Business & Associations Platform” will be suspended. The public are advised to pay attention to the arrangement.

An educational video about online processing for “Registration of Establishments of Takeaway Activities” will also be uploaded to the designated webpage on “Registration of Establishments of Takeaway Activities” of the IAM Food Safety Information website www.foodsafety.gov.mo. The public and the trade are welcome to browse the mentioned webpage.

