6 June deadline to form nomination committees regarding Legislative Assembly Election

MACAU, June 2 - The date 6 June is the deadline for submitting, to the Electoral Affairs Commission for the Legislative Assembly Election, application forms for the endorsement of a nomination committee. That relates to endorsement of those intending to form a nomination committee and run for the Legislative Assembly Election, which is to be held on 14 September.

Those intending to stand in the election are required to submit their respective application form at the earliest opportunity – and no later than 6 June – once they have secured a minimum of 300 signatures from eligible voters for their respective nomination committee. This will enable the Electoral Affairs Commission to review the legitimacy of the relevant nomination committee.

According to the Legislative Assembly Election Law and the calendar for election procedures, the Electoral Affairs Commission will make an announcement by 8 June at the latest regarding whether any nomination-committee application is considered not to have conformed to the required conditions and regulations. Relevant trustees would be notified and be given five days to correct any deficiencies. Otherwise, the Electoral Affairs Commission would decline to confirm the legality of the relevant nomination committee.

After 6 June, no supplementary members or replacements to the already submitted list of nomination committee members shall be accepted, except for those applied-for nomination committees notified by the Electoral Affairs Commission to rectify deficiencies.

The Electoral Affairs Commission will – by 15 June at the latest – decide whether either to confirm or reject the legality of applied-for nomination committees, and will notify the relevant trustees the next day. Relevant trustees may file by 17 June an appeal to the Court of Final Instance, in the event their application is rejected. The court will then be required to make a definitive ruling within five days.

The application form for the endorsement of a nomination committee – either for the direct or indirect elections for the Legislative Assembly – includes points to note. Relevant trustees should read them carefully, and ensure that each voter has signed up to support only one nomination committee. If a voter signs up for more than one nomination committee, all their pledges will be considered invalid.

Those nomination committees with confirmed status should, after receiving notification, submit to the Electoral Affairs Commission a list of candidates and their political platform. The deadline for it is 26 June.

Each member on the candidate list must sign a declaration to uphold the Basic Law of the Macao Special Administrative Region and pledge allegiance to the Macao Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China. Relevant trustees are also required to provide a deposit of 25,000 patacas – via either bank transfer, bank cashier’s order, or cheque – as required by the Legislative Assembly Election Law.

For details, please visit the election website at www.eal.gov.mo or call 28 914 914 for enquiries.