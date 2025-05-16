XSport Mouthguards Signs UFC Fighter Josiah Harrell as Official Sponsored Athlete

UFC fighter Josiah Harrell wears a XSport Carbon Fiber Mouthguard for Elite Protection Josiah Harrell, UFC Legend The Immortal Matt Brown, CEO of XSport Aaron Boggs and CFO Daniel Kern Ohio Combat League in Newport KY at the MegaCorp Pavilion Josiah Harrell XSport Mouthguards

MMA Star Josiah Harrell Partners with XSport Mouthguards to Protect His Brain Through Innovative Mouthguard Technology

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- XSport Mouthguards is excited to announce the signing of UFC fighter Josiah Harrell as an official sponsored athlete. Josiah will be headlining the Ohio Combat League OCL 38 this Saturday night, May 17th, at the MegaCorp Pavilion in Newport, KY, where he will face UFC veteran Melvin Guillard.XSport Mouthguards, alongside New Albany Smiles Concierge Dentistry, has been a pivotal supporter in Josiah's remarkable comeback journey. After starting his UFC career undefeated, Josiah faced a significant setback requiring brain surgery. This Saturday, the UFC will be in attendance to witness his continual progression back towards the UFC."I’m not just here to perform, I’m here to dominate," said Josiah Harrell. "I’m the only one risking anything, and if I fall, it could cost me everything. But that’s exactly why I won’t.”Recently Josiah has participated in a series of studies with Dr. Maryana Horokhivska of New Albany Smiles collecting data for XSport mouthguards focusing on Neuromuscular activity, airway and energy absorption of the XSport mouthguard vs competitors.UFC Legend Matt Brown, who trains Josiah, emphasized the importance of this fight: "This is a defining moment for Josiah. He has worked tirelessly to return, and this fight is a testament to his resilience and determination.”Fans attending OCL 38 can also meet Matt Brown, who will be signing autographs at the XSport booth, showing his support for XSport Mouthguards as the premier mouthguard choice for MMA fighters.XSport Mouthguards is proud to partner with Josiah, who embodies the company’s commitment to safety and performance in combat sports. Our mouthguards, engineered with carbon fiber and precision 3D printing technology, offer a perfect fit with three layers of absorption to reduce concussion risks. "I’m thrilled to partner with XSport for their dedication to athlete safety," added Harrell. "Knowing I have top-level protection letting me focus on my performance while prioritizing my health.""We are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with Josiah Harrell as he nears his return to the UFC. For almost two years, he has relied on our elite mouthguard to protect his brain and enhance his performance in the cage. At XSport Mouthguards, we believe in empowering athletes to focus on their game without distraction. We’re excited to be there cheering him on at OCL 38, showcasing our commitment to the safety and success of fighters like Josiah", said Aaron Boggs CEO of XSport Mouthguards.Also on the card is Cornell Beachem Jr., who won the XSport Sponsored Athlete Fighter of the Night award at the last fight in Newport. Cincinnati's local hero will be making his pro debut, adding to the excitement of the evening.XSport Mouthguards continues to lead in designing high-performance mouthguards for MMA and other contact sports. With cutting-edge carbon fiber technology, our mouthguards provide a precise fit and maximum protection to prevent dental trauma and mitigate a potential concussion. Recently, we expanded our reach with NFL legend Tiki Barber as our spokesman and partnered with Cal Dental to produce XSport 3D printed mouthguards. At CES 2025, we unveiled an innovative collaboration with Dianyx Technologies, integrating sensors to track real-time biometrics and enhance player safety. XSport remains dedicated to protecting athletes and improving performance through relentless innovation.

