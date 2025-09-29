LOUD Collective Appoints Jason Skidmore President, Powering Strategic Growth and Innovation

Jason Skidmore named President of LOUD Collective Jason Skidmore leads Business Development team in Indianapolis LOUD Collective's Jason Skidmore and Co-Founder Dr. Navin Goyal at Tech Community Nexus in Columbus, OH

LOUD Collective appoints Jason Skidmore as President to enhance growth stage companies with fractional C-Suite talent, an AI driven value platform and capital.

We integrate directly with an owner’s growth or exit goals by surrounding them with planning, resources, and executive talent, enabling businesses to achieve those goals through a unified approach” — Jason Skidmore

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOUD Collective is excited to announce Jason Skidmore as President, bringing the leadership and execution that help business owners scale boldly and achieve real results. As the Founder and former CEO of a high-growth company,coupled with his personal business advisory experience, Skidmore has a proven track record of guiding organizations through growth and transformation. Known for integrity, collaboration, and extraordinary service, he built and scaled a company into a trusted provider of talent and consulting solutions, ultimately leading to his successful exit in 2024.In his role as President, Skidmore will drive organizational growth and expand the reach of the Collective. He will lead initiatives that strengthen strategy and infrastructure while creating new opportunities for leaders across the organization to grow, contribute, and thrive. By fostering a people-first culture and aligning it with business outcomes, Skidmore will amplify the value LOUD delivers to both our clients and the broader ecosystem.“As a founder and business owner, I’ve navigated the journey of growth, maturation, and scale and carry the battle scars that came with it,” said Skidmore. “Many times, I was seeking resources and expertise to aid me on that journey but found the process of engaging them disjointed and difficult to align with my goals. That’s why LOUD Collective is so compelling. We integrate directly with an owner’s growth or exit goals by surrounding them with planning, resources, and executive talent, enabling businesses to achieve those goals through a unified approach.”Skidmore will report directly to LOUD Collective’s CEO, Aaron Boggs . “Jason’s extensive experience and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our mission at LOUD Collective. His leadership will open new opportunities for growth across our organization, cultivating the culture, people, and technologies that power our platform. By investing in our talent and strengths, we ensure that the businesses we serve are empowered to grow and create massive value,” said Boggs.Within weeks of stepping into the role, Jason has already launched a Tech Advisory Board with leaders TJ Houske, Shami Rai, Troy Gibson, and Michael Fulton, who will advise to strengthen LOUD’s technology enabled approach and delivery capabilities. He has also expanded our Strategic Growth Advisor sales team and is adding business development talent to strengthen the Collective, setting a strong foundation for the growth and impact ahead.“Jason’s proven leadership in building and scaling businesses makes him the perfect fit to drive our mission of turning bold ideas into lasting value. His leadership ensures LOUD Collective brings capital, leadership, and execution into alignment, strengthening our ecosystem to deliver growth and meaningful results,” said Buffy Alegria, Co-Founder of LOUD Collective and Managing Partner of LOUD Ventures.Skidmore’s appointment fuels LOUD Collective’s mission to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional service, creating growth and lasting value for all stakeholders.About LOUD CollectiveLOUD Collective is a dynamic business value ecosystem uniting leadership, execution, and capital to scale what matters. We equip growth-stage companies with embedded C-suite talent, a people-first approach, and AI-driven insights to accelerate value creation. Our unified platform empowers founders, partners, employees, and communities to build and grow with clarity and confidence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.