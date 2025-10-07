LOUD Collective Names Ben Dean as Chief Technology Officer

Ben Dean appointed Chief Technology Officer at LOUD Collective

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOUD Collective , a dynamic business optimization platform dedicated to empowering businesses to grow and build massive value, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Ben Dean as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this pivotal role, Ben will lead the development of the new LOUD Ignite Platform, ensuring it aligns with the company’s unique service delivery model and empowers clients throughout their growth journeys.Ben Dean joins LOUD Collective after serving as Chief Data Officer and Chief Operating Officer at RevLocal, a national digital marketing agency that was acquired by Hibu in 2024. His extensive experience in technology leadership, overseeing data strategies and operational excellence positions him as an ideal fit to drive LOUD Collective’s technological advancements.“Ben brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of how technology can accelerate business growth,” said Jason Skidmore , President of LOUD Collective. “His operational mindset, deep technical acumen, and visionary approach will enhance our Ignite Platform and delivery capabilities significantly, empowering our clients to achieve their strategic goals more efficiently.”In his new role, Ben will oversee the entire lifecycle of the LOUD Ignite Platform, from ideation through to execution. He will collaborate closely with the executive team and our Tech Advisory Board to ensure that the solutions developed are aligned with the company's strategic objectives and capable of scaling with growth.“I am excited to join LOUD Collective at such an important time in its evolution,” said Ben Dean. “I look forward to leveraging technology to streamline operations and enhance client experiences, enabling businesses to reach their full potential.”As a core member of the executive team, Ben will also provide thought leadership around technology trends and digital enablement, ensuring LOUD Collective maintains a competitive edge in the industry.For more information about LOUD Collective and its innovative approach to business acceleration, visit www.loudco.com About LOUD CollectiveLOUD Collective is a dynamic business value ecosystem uniting leadership, execution, and capital to scale what matters. We equip growth-stage companies with embedded C-suite talent, a people-first approach, and AI-driven insights to accelerate value creation. Our unified platform empowers founders, partners, employees, and communities to build and grow with clarity and confidence.

