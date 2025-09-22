LOUD Collective & Inferno Roll-Shutters Powers a Market Breakthrough with Strategic Leadership and Investor Readiness

Before and After Protection

With LOUD’s embedded leadership and STRATACTICAL growth model, Inferno Roll-Shutters accelerates investor traction and brand momentum in wildfire-prone markets

Companies don't need another agency or consultant; they need leadership,” said Erik Hawkinson, CMO at LOUD Collective. “We don’t advise from the sidelines; we help companies accelerate growth.” — Erik Hawkinson

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOUD Collective today announced its instrumental role in driving the market acceleration of Inferno Roll-Shutters, a groundbreaking provider of fire-resistant, storm-ready rolling shutter systems designed to protect homes and businesses from the devastating impact of wildfires.With wildfires and climate-driven disasters increasing in frequency across the western United States, Inferno Shutters is launching at a critical moment. The company’s flagship product, the Inferno Roll Shutter, delivers one of the only deployable solutions engineered to stop heat penetration, prevent glass failure, and safeguard homes from internal ignition, issues that account for nearly 75% of residential wildfire losses.To seize this market opportunity, Inferno Roll-Shutters and their Founders (David Horobin and Glenn Roehl) engaged LOUD Collective to embed executive leadership directly into its ranks. John Valentino has taken on the role of Chief Operating Officer, while Erik Hawkinson serves as Chief Marketing Officer. Together, they are spearheading strategic partnerships, investor engagement, and brand elevation through LOUD’s proprietary STRATACTICAL model, which combines executive-level strategy with rapid execution.“Inferno Roll-Shutters has the right product at the right time, and with LOUD Collective, we now have the right leadership to accelerate growth,” said David Horobin, CEO and Co-Founder of Inferno Roll-Shutters. “John and Erik have already reshaped how we engage with investors and partners, while positioning our brand as a leader in safety, resilience, and energy efficiency.”Recent fires across California, Arizona, and Colorado have heightened awareness among insurers, homeowners, and municipalities, creating the most opportune window for Inferno Shutters to launch. The company’s systems have already received positive validation from fire prevention experts and insurers, further strengthening its credibility.“LOUD Collective was built for moments like this,” said Erik Hawkinson, CMO. “Our role is to bring clarity, capital access, and category leadership to companies poised for growth. Inferno Shutters is not only solving a safety crisis, it is shaping a new market around climate-resilient home protection .”With a projected 300 million dollar revenue opportunity in wildfire-prone regions, Inferno Shutters is actively seeking strategic investors and partners to scale production, expand distribution, and meet surging demand.“This partnership reflects LOUD’s ability to drive results quickly,” added John Valentino, COO via LOUD Collective. “From investor decks to go-to-market execution, we are ensuring Inferno Shutters is not just entering the market, it is defining it.”About Inferno Roll-ShuttersInferno Shutters, powered by Sun and Security LLC, designs and manufactures fire-resistant, storm-ready rolling shutter systems to protect homes and businesses from heat, flames, embers, intrusions, and energy loss. Patent-pending and third-party validated, Inferno Shutters are proudly manufactured in the USA.About LOUD CollectiveLOUD Collective delivers C-suite-as-a-service growth acceleration for scaling companies. Its model of sustained success, fuses high-caliber executive leadership with rapid execution, enabling startups and growth-stage ventures to achieve investor readiness, build scalable brands, and seize market leadership.Media Contact:Erik Hawkinson908 210 2998ehawkinson@loudco.com

