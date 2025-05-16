Black Members' Council General Meeting

The Black Members’ Council (BMC) invites you to its General Meeting on 17 May held in-person and online from 11am-2.30pm.

This is your opportunity to be elected to a seat on the council or to simply network with colleagues. The NUJ uses the term Black in a political sense to refer to people from a visible minority, the council is however reflective of its black and minority ethnic members within the NUJ.

The Council’s function is to draw attention to key issues which impact upon ethnic minority communities. It has a proud track record of challenging racism not only within the media industry but within a broader context in society. This is your opportunity to get involved and proactively challenge and raise issues that matter to you and other members of your community on race and diversity within the industry. To find out more about the work of BMC please see https://www.nuj.org.uk/rights/black-members/

If you would like to become a member of the council, why not consider nominating yourself or receive a nomination via your branch or indeed nominate another member who you think would also make a valuable contribution to the Black Members’ Council on the attached form. Please note members of the council serve a 2-year term in-line with other NUJ equality strands.

Joining the BMC's General Meeting will be Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary and guest speaker Carol Ferguson - TUC, Policy and Campaigns - Equality, International and Governance Department.

Where: Headland House, lower ground floor, 72 Acton Street, London, WC1X 9NB. Lunch and refreshments will be provided.

An introductory meeting of newly appointed council members will be held after the general meeting from 2.30-3pm.

Election of new council members for the term 2025-2027

According to NUJ rules, members nominated for the eight full member positions [job share accepted] must be full members (not student or temporary members) and must be up to date with their subscriptions. Two student members can also be voted on in addition to the full-time positions. If there are more nominations than seats a vote will take place at the meeting.

If you wish to nominate or introduce a motion, please also complete the nominations/motion form below and return this to [email protected]. The deadline is Monday 12 May.