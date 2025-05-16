Let's All Get #SafelyHomeFromTheWorkzone

CANADA, May 16 - Released on May 15, 2025

The Victoria Day long weekend marks the beginning of construction season. The Government of Saskatchewan and its various road partners remind all drivers to play their part in helping everyone get safely home from the work zone.

"Road and utility workers, first responders, tow truck operators and many other are all working for you on and near our highways, streets and roads," Highways Minister David Marit said. "We ask all motorists to slow down, follow the signs and respect flag persons no matter where their summer travels take them. We want everyone to get home safely."

The Ministry of Highways will invest more than $777 million toward improving Saskatchewan roads this year, with its crews and contractors in work zones doing repairs and capital projects to improve our quality of life and support our export-based economy.

The ministry's counterparts in urban, rural and other communities will also be doing road work, while provincial Crown utilities and various contractors will be at or near streets and highways to maintain and improve infrastructure. Tow truck operators, police and other first responders will be visible as usual this summer.

Whether the work zone is in a city or on a highway, it's important to slow down to keep everyone safe. Following the signage and respecting workers can help drivers avoid collisions and an expensive ticket. On average, 184 collisions happen each year in work zones, resulting in 36 injuries and one death (based on a five-year average from 2019 to 2023).

To help promote this message, drivers are encouraged to share this safety video https://youtu.be/R8p_D-QNmUI?si=gIEWd3cy03DMwcxF on social media with the hashtag: #SafelyHomeFromTheWorkZone

The Highway Hotline can also be checked throughout the year at https://hotline.gov.sk.ca. It provides information on construction zones, weather, ferry crossings and parks. It also alerts drivers to closures and incidents related to vehicle collisions, forest and grass fires.

