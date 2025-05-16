FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES ROMANTIC DRAMA “OFF SEASON”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the coming-of-age romantic drama OFF SEASON, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting May 16th

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the coming-of-age romantic drama OFF SEASON, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting May 16, 2025.

OFF SEASON is a story of regret and redemption in a frozen beach town. A couple, reeling from a recent tragedy, finds their life upended when a strange new family moves in next door. Stephen and Molly Cohen have relocated to the sleepy Long Island beach town of Montauk after losing their son in a freak accident. Across the street, the arrival of the new family unleashes a wave of painful memories they’ve worked to leave in the past. OFF SEASON is a multi-timeline narrative, telling the story of two couples, past and present, whose lives are spiraling off axis. Their crossroads may just reveal the path to redemption for Stephen and Molly.

Written and directed by Skyler Carkhuff, OFF SEASON was produced by Luke Marcus Rosen and Skyler Carkhuff. The featured cast includes Nathanial Ansbach (‘Luke’), Ita Korenzecher (‘Molly’), Maria Parenti (‘Emma’), and Chris Viemeister (‘Stephen’).

"OFF SEASON is my take on the New York love story", said filmmaker Skyler Carkhuff. “The film reflects on mourning an unfathomable loss and grappling with a relationship on the verge of becoming toxic. All of this is set against the backdrop of Montauk in the darkest winter months, and an empty, late-night New York in the holiday season. OFF SEASON is a love letter to this city and a story of life here unique to any depiction put on screen."

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire OFF SEASON directly with the filmmakers and Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.

OFF SEASON website: www.babysknight.xyz/offseason

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

