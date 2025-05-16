Curtis Wayne McCalister Shares Memoir Documenting a Lifetime of Miracles and Spiritual Encounters

‘A Testimony of Divine Encounters, Unseen Dimensions, and the Enduring Power of Hope’

KANSAS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Miracle of Me and My Life of Miracles, a heartfelt and awe-inspiring memoir by Curtis Wayne McCalister—a man whose life has been touched again and again by extraordinary divine experiences. Through deeply personal storytelling, Curtis invites readers to witness the unexplainable: visions of celestial temples, life-affirming friendships during times of sorrow, and encounters that defy the limitations of the physical world.

This remarkable book is the culmination of years of documented miracles. From the profound spiritual vision he saw while working at W.W. Grainger to the comfort of seeing his late parents vibrant and youthful once more, Curtis offers a powerful narrative that transcends time, grief, and the boundaries of reality. The Miracle of Me, and My Life of Miracles is not just a recollection of moments—it’s an invitation to believe in what lies beyond.

Born in 1958 and adopted just weeks after birth, Curtis’s journey has been anything but ordinary. After graduating from college in 1980 and working through a wide range of careers, his life took a turn in 2017 when he lost the use of his right arm and underwent shoulder replacement surgery. Still, his spirit remained unshaken. Guided by encouragement from ministers to keep a journal of his miracles, he began to write—and what started as a journal blossomed into a two-and-a-half-year journey to complete this powerful book.

The core message of Curtis’s work is simple, yet transformative: miracles are real, and life continues beyond this one. He encourages readers to explore the mysteries of the universe and embrace the idea that Heaven exists—not as a far-off dream, but as a dimension just beyond our own.

Curtis Wayne McCalister recently sat down with Logan Crawford on the Global Book Network to share his story and the deeper meaning behind his book. To watch the full interview, please see the embedded video below.

The Miracle of Me and My Life of Miracles is now available on major online retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. For more information, visit themiraclesofme.com.

Curtis W. McCalister on the Global Book Network with Logan Crawford!

