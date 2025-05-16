Blue Orange to Exhibit for First Time at ABC Kids Expo

Ta-Da Bing! Preschool Board Game A Commitment to Quality The Super Genius Collection

Uplevel Learning and Hit Developmental Milestones with Top Selling Preschool Focused Educational Games

SAN LEANDRO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned as a hub of inspiration and connection for businesses shaping the future of children's products, the ABC Kids Expo presents the perfect opportunity to expand brand exposure.

First-time ABC Kids Expo exhibitor Blue Orange Games will unveil their innovative learning collection for preschoolers. With a proven track record in designing high-quality, skill-building products, Blue Orange helps young children reach developmental milestones through fun, interactive play. Highlights of their collection include Interactive Toys, the Super Genius Educational Series, colorful and well-made Wooden Games, and a brand new release: Ta-Da Bing!

Blue Orange offers over five unique interactive toy games. Children can learn turn-based play with Where’s Squeaky, build up reflexes with Pass the Ball with Olie, exercise and explore body movement with Freeze Dance with Chilly, practice deductive reasoning with Hoot or Toot and learn their colors with Color Scramble with Cora (Release Planned Fall 2025).

The Super Genius Educational Series was recently featured on WPHL-TV during #ReadAcrossAmerica. This award winning line supports early learners in developing reading and math comprehension, visual perception, and processing speed. With only one match between any two cards as well as multiple ways to play, this teacher approved series makes learning both accessible and fun!

Their Wooden Preschool Collection combines durable colorful design with purposeful learning. These beautifully crafted games help children build fine motor skills, engage in social play, learn foundational math and develop memory. Children can choose to stack bamboo on teeter-tottering BoomBoom the Balancing Panda, build an Elephantastic Pyramid and count up to ten with Zimbbos, learn about different weights and point values while carefully removing chickens and hay bales from Chickboom’s rocking, rolling roost, or test their memory to find colored eggs on a south pole eggs-pedition in Pengoloo.

Perhaps one of the most exciting highlights will be their new release Ta-Da Bing which recently showcased on NewsChannel 9 WSYR with Erika Cardamone. In this magical memory game, the magician makes adorable wooden toys disappear in a scarf while chanting the magical word “Ta-Da Bing!”. All other players must look at the objects in front of them and try to find what’s missing. The first person to find the missing toy earns a star!

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Blue Orange Games creates, publishes, and promotes high-quality tabletop board games for preschoolers, young learners, teens, families and adults. A diverse range of offerings guarantees that there’s a Blue Orange game for everyone. Come discover why Blue Orange Games is a trusted name in educational play!

Ta-Da Bing! - How to Play

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.