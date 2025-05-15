American Sign Language Classes Starting at DHHC and Community Locations

American Sign Language ASL Classes Starting Soon - Register Today! Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center logo Family ASL Class for Parents with School-Aged Deaf Children Amy Turner, Executive Director - Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center

Beginner-friendly ASL classes start in May at DHHC, Cape Coral, and Port Charlotte locations. Open to the public with discounts for families.

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sally J. Pimentel Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center (DHHC) is excited to announce new class dates for its popular American Sign Language (ASL) Level 1 courses beginning in May 2025. Classes are open to the public, are beginner-friendly, and and offer an excellent opportunity to explore a new language and broaden your communication abilities.Courses meet weekly from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM at the following locations:• Cape Coral – Mondays starting May 19Location: 1420 SE 47th St., Cape Coral, FL 33904• Fort Myers – Thursdays starting May 22Location: DHHC, 1860 Boy Scout Drive B208, Fort Myers, FL 33907• Port Charlotte – Thursdays starting June 19Location: United Way of Charlotte, 17831 Murdock Cir A, Port Charlotte, FL 33948The cost for the five-week course is $75, with free enrollment for Deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals. Immediate family members are eligible for discounted pricing. Students who complete the course will receive a Certificate of Accomplishment.DHHC also offers a free ASL Family Class specifically for parents of school-aged Deaf or hard-of-hearing children. These biweekly sessions are held on Tuesdays from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM in Fort Myers and from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM in Lehigh Acres. Siblings and other family members are welcome and encouraged to attend, creating a supportive space for families to build communication skills together. In addition to learning basic sign language, families gain valuable insight into Deaf Culture, helping them better support and connect with their Deaf loved ones.Amy Turner, Executive Director of DHHC, shared, “There are so many positive reasons to sign up for a sign language course. Not only will it enhance your ability to communicate effectively with Deaf or hard-of-hearing individuals, but it will also boost cognitive activity, immerse you in a rich and diverse culture, and open doors to new friendships. It’s a wonderful way to broaden your horizons and connect with a vibrant community!”To register, visit www.dhhc.life or bring payment to the first class.________________________________________About the Sally J. Pimentel Deaf & Hard of Hearing CenterThe Sally J. Pimentel Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center (DHHC), established in 1983, empowers Deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals and their families in Southwest Florida through education, advocacy, and community engagement. Serving Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry, and Glades counties, DHHC offers services such as interpreting, ASL classes, mentoring, support groups, and advocacy. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and United Way partner agency, DHHC receives support from local organizations, private donors, and community leaders. For more information, visit www.dhhc.life , email info@dhhc.life, or call (239) 461-0334 or (239) 247-5821 (video phone for the Deaf).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.