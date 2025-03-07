Toast to Tomorrow Gala Fundraiser Raises $27,000 for Deaf & Hard of Hearing

Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center logo Al & Lorraine Pimentel Alexia Martin-Comber, Bill Comber Angel Bracero, Brett Turner, Amy Turner, Cary Kleinfield Deaf Instructor Audrey Rodriguez teaching ASL to guests

Community Comes Together to Raise $27,000 in Support of Expanding Programs and Services for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sally J. Pimentel Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center (DHHC) is celebrating the success of its Toast to Tomorrow Gala, where more than $27,000 was raised to support expanding programs and services for the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community in Southwest Florida. The event, held on February 4, 2025, at The Club at Pelican Preserve, was an evening filled with inspiration, generosity, and a shared vision for a future where communication access is available to all.Guests enjoyed an elegant dinner while learning about the vital impact of DHHC’s work. Attendees also participated in an interactive American Sign Language (ASL) lesson, connecting them more deeply to the mission of breaking communication barriers for the Deaf and hard of hearing.“This event was a true testament to the power of community support and the unwavering dedication to ensuring that Deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals have equal access to communication and opportunity,” said Amy Turner, Executive Director of DHHC. “Every dollar raised helps expand essential programs, brings us closer to a new, larger facility, and continues our mission of education, advocacy, and empowerment. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who contributed to making this night such a success.”The evening featured exciting silent and live auctions, heartfelt testimonials from DHHC clients, and a ‘Fund-a-Need’ paddle raise, where attendees enthusiastically pledged their support to further DHHC’s mission.A heartfelt thank you to our Innovator Sponsor, MacKoul Pediatrics , and our Beacon of Hope Sponsors, Tim & Marilyn Grodrian and Gavin's Ace Hardware, for their generous and steadfast commitment to DHHC. Additional thanks to our sponsors, including Kleinfield Wealth Group, State Insurance USA, Sanibel Captiva Community Bank, Leapin' Lawns & Landscaping, Al Pimentel, KMG Insurance Solutions, Vincent Family – Mark Vincent, Sorenson, and Publix.About DHHCFounded in 1983, the Sally J. Pimentel Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center (DHHC) is the only 501(c)(3) nonprofit and United Way partner agency serving the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community between Tampa and Miami. DHHC empowers individuals and their families across Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry, and Glades counties through education, advocacy, and community engagement. The center offers interpreting services, ASL classes, Deaf mentoring, youth and support groups, independent living skills, driver’s license and citizenship classes, community education, and more.For more information, visit www.dhhc.life , email info@dhhc.life, or call us at office phone (239) 461-0334 or video phone (239) 247-5821.

