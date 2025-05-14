New Sign Language Class for Individuals on the Autism Spectrum Offered by Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center

Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center logo New ASL Class for Nonverbal Individuals with Autism Beginning May 20, 2025

Free for individuals on the autism spectrum, the course provides families with tools to support daily communication through ASL

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sally J. Pimentel Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center (DHHC) is proud to introduce a specialty American Sign Language (ASL) course designed specifically for individuals on the autism spectrum who are nonverbal, and their family members. The 12-week course begins Tuesday, May 20, and will meet weekly from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at DHHC, located at 1860 Boy Scout Drive B208, Fort Myers, FL 33907 This ASL course provides a supportive, family-centered environment where participants can build communication skills at a comfortable and personalized pace. The curriculum focuses on visual language development, everyday signs, emotional expression, daily routines, and combining signs to communicate. Lessons are taught through interactive activities, visual supports, repetition, and role-play, allowing families to learn and practice together in meaningful, practical ways.Throughout the 12 weeks, families will receive guidance on incorporating ASL into real-life settings and customizing vocabulary based on their own routines and needs. By the end of the session, participants will have a practical foundation in sign language to support communication at home and strengthen connection through visual expression.This weekly, one-hour class is free for individuals on the autism spectrum. The cost for all other participants is $125 per person for the full 12-week session. Students who complete the course will receive a Certificate of Accomplishment.“Our goal is to provide access to language and connection,” said Amy Turner, Executive Director of DHHC. “This class helps bridge the gap when spoken words aren’t an option—giving families practical tools to communicate, connect, and grow together.”To register, visit www.dhhc.life or bring payment (if applicable) to the first class.________________________________________About the Sally J. Pimentel Deaf & Hard of Hearing CenterThe Sally J. Pimentel Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center (DHHC), established in 1983, empowers Deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals and their families in Southwest Florida through education, advocacy, and community engagement. Serving Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry, and Glades counties, DHHC offers services such as interpreting, ASL classes, mentoring, support groups, and advocacy. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and United Way partner agency, DHHC receives support from local organizations, private donors, and community leaders. For more information, visit www.dhhc.life , email info@dhhc.life, or call (239) 461-0334 or (239) 247-5821 (video phone for the Deaf).

