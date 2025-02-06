The Rosie Network Welcomes New Board Members, Advancing Mission of Supporting Veteran and Military Spouse Entrepreneurs

The Rosie Network

RAMONA, CA , IL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Rosie Network , a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs through advocacy, education, and access to resources, is proud to announce the addition of four new members to its Board of Directors. This dynamic group of leaders brings a wealth of expertise, passion, and commitment to advancing the mission of The Rosie Network.“We are honored to welcome these exceptional leaders to our Board of Directors,” said Stephanie Brown , CEO & Founder of The Rosie Network. “Their collective expertise in entrepreneurship, business development, and advocacy will play a pivotal role in advancing our mission to empower veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs. With their guidance, we will continue equipping military-connected entrepreneurs with the tools and support to build thriving businesses.”The new board members include:Gustavo Bidart, Economic and Community Development Manager, Civic CommunitiesGustavo Bidart is an innovative, results-oriented leader with over 30 years of expertise in community reinvestment, economic development, financial services, corporate social responsibility, and philanthropy. A skilled strategist and collaborator, he excels at uniting cross-functional executive teams to drive business development, social impact investing, government relations, and community-focused initiatives. Gustavo’s proven ability to lead diverse personnel and foster impactful partnerships underscores his commitment to creating meaningful, sustainable outcomes.N'Kia, Esquire, Munson Law FirmN’Kia brings a wealth of diverse legal expertise across industries including construction, consumer affairs, employment, entertainment, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory compliance, and technology. Renowned for her ability to navigate complex and novel legal challenges, she has built a reputation for delivering innovative solutions tailored to her clients’ unique needs. Thriving in dynamic and intellectually challenging environments, N’Kia’s passion for continuous improvement and learning drives her commitment to achieving exceptional results.Michelle Penczak, CEO, Squared Away OrganizationMichelle Penczak is a visionary entrepreneur, award-winning CEO, and dedicated advocate for military spouses. As the founder and CEO of Squared Away, she has revolutionized the virtual executive assistant industry by creating a company that empowers busy entrepreneurs, executives, and business leaders while providing flexible, meaningful employment opportunities for military spouses across the globe.Anthony Manca, Principal/CEO, ShireWire Global Sales and DistributionAnthony has developed exceptional skills in managing and mentoring high-level military leaders and executive-level civilian management throughout his 27-year military career. As a successful business owner, he leverages his extensive leadership experience to drive organizational growth, implement strategic initiatives, and foster professional development. His track record reflects a steadfast commitment to excellence in both leadership and business operations.The Rosie Network has been at the forefront of championing veteran and military spouse entrepreneurship since its founding. Through programs such as Service2CEO, mentoring, and a robust network of support, the organization has helped countless military-connected entrepreneurs achieve their business goals.With the addition of these new board members, The Rosie Network is poised to amplify its impact, ensuring that veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs continue to thrive in their endeavors.To learn more about The Rosie Network and how you can support their mission to assist military families through entrepreneurship, visit www.therosienetwork.org About The Rosie Network:The Rosie Network, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has been at the forefront of championing veteran and military spouse entrepreneurship since 2012. Through our flagship program Service2CEO, business mentoring, and a robust network of support, we have helped thousands of military-connected entrepreneurs successfully achieve the American Dream of small business ownership.

