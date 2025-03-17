Rise Foundation by Envoy Strengthens Community Ties with Inaugural San Francisco Event

Envoy Global CEO and Rise board member Dick Burke joins Rise Executive Director and board member Nancy Sandifer Barillo, Envoy Global COO & Rise Treasurer Bob Gallagher, and Corporate Immigration Partners, P.C. attorneys Meghan O’Keefe and Christy Umstadter.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise by Envoy, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to providing free legal immigration services to underserved communities, celebrated a major milestone with its inaugural Meet & Greet in San Francisco on March 6, 2025. Held at True Wind Capital’s stunning bay-view office, the event brought together donors, legal professionals, and advocates for an evening of storytelling, connection, and shared commitment to expanding access to legal aid.The event highlighted the profound impact of Rise’s mission and the role of its supporters in making legal representation available to those who need it most. Attendees heard powerful firsthand accounts of immigration challenges from Christy Umstadter and Dmitri Pikman, partners at Corporate Immigration Partners, P.C., reinforcing the importance of pro bono legal assistance in navigating complex immigration systems.For Dick Burke, CEO of Envoy Global and Rise board member, the mission of Rise is personal.“My own family came through Ellis Island, just like millions of Americans. Their journey was filled with uncertainty, but they found a better future here. That same spirit drives Rise—to ensure that today’s immigrants, no matter their background, have access to the legal support they need to build a new life.”Executive Director and Rise board member Nancy Sandifer Barillo, who has empowered immigrants throughout her career as an attorney, echoed this sentiment with her own story. “As a first-generation American, providing free and affordable legal immigration assistance has always been close to my heart. My grandmother and family instilled in me a sense of duty to give back to our communities, and I’m proud to carry that forward through Rise by Envoy.”The San Francisco Meet & Greet marks the first in a series of events that will take place in cities across the U.S., bringing together supporters, advocates, and community members to strengthen Rise’s impact nationwide.To learn more about Rise’s mission or to get involved, visit https://risebyenvoy.org About the Rise Foundation By EnvoyFounded in 2022, The Rise Foundation by Envoy, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, supports immigrants with free legal immigration services. We prioritize low-income clients and humanitarian cases—such as Asylum, Humanitarian Parole, Family Reunification, and aid for victims of crime or trafficking—delivering pro bono assistance to support and uplift the most vulnerable communities.

