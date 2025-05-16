BlueGrace Energy Bolivia and PH PLUS Take the Grid with Emmo Fittipaldi as 2025 EuroCup-3 Debuts in Austria

Emmo Fittipaldi - F3 - PHPlus - BlueGrace Energy Bolivia Sponsorship Emmo Fittipaldi - F3 Race Car - PHPlus - BlueGrace Energy Bolivia Sponsorship Emmo Fittipaldi - F3-2025 - Austria Bluegrace Amazon Carbon Token (BGACT)

Race Car and Suit Now Feature Brand Logos as Legendary Fittipaldi Name Powers the Next Generation of Motorsport and Sustainability.

Watching Emmo represent this partnership is incredibly meaningful; it shows the next generation that high performance and social responsibility can go hand in hand.” — Emerson Fittipaldi, Global Brand Ambassador

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the 2025 EuroCup-3 season roaring to life this weekend at the iconic Spielberg Circuit in Austria, the world will witness the official racing debut of Emmo Fittipaldi—now fully backed by BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB) and PH PLUS. The young rising talent carries not only a legendary name but also a powerful mission: to blend speed with sustainability.This milestone comes on the heels of the recent announcement that Emerson Fittipaldi, two-time Formula 1 World Champion and father to Emmo, has been appointed Global Brand Ambassador for PH PLUS and BGEB. His leadership underscores a visionary alliance focused on performance, health, and environmental impact, on and off the track.📍 On-Track and On-Message: The Partnership Comes to LifeFollowing weeks of build-up, the logos of PH PLUS and BlueGrace Energy Bolivia now appear prominently on Emmo’s Formula 3 car and racing suit, a bold visual marking the convergence of elite motorsport with green innovation. Backed by the renowned MP Motorsport team, Emmo will compete in all 16 races of the 2025 EuroCup-3 Championship, beginning May 16 in Austria.📍 PH PLUS and BGEB: Fueling the FutureThis sponsorship is more than a logo on a helmet—it’s a fully integrated statement of values. PH PLUS, a premium alkaline water brand committed to biodegradable packaging and wellness, joins forces with BGEB, a pioneer in sustainability.BGEB’s BlueGrace Amazon Carbon Token (BGACT), a fully verified and ISIN-backed digital asset, powers this sponsorship financially, demonstrating a breakthrough in how sustainability-driven investment can fuel real-world partnerships. Listed on NeXchange , BGACT provides verified carbon offsets backed by over 20.5 million acres of Amazon rainforest.“This collaboration with the Fittipaldi family is a statement of intent,” said Julio José Montenegro, CEO of BlueGrace Energy Bolivia. “We’re showing the world how smart finance, green innovation, and talent development can move forward together.”📍 Emmo Fittipaldi: Carrying the Legacy into the FutureAlready a standout in Formula 4 and Formula Regional Europe, Emmo Fittipaldi now enters EuroCup-3 with a combination of skill, drive, and deep purpose. His journey is amplified by the full branding of PH PLUS and BGEB, marking the launch of a high-profile, high-impact season.“I’m honored to carry this legacy—and now this message,” said Emmo. “I’m not just racing for podiums; I’m racing for a better future.”📍 Race Weekend: Spielberg Circuit – May 16–18, 2025The action begins in Austria, where the EuroCup-3 season opener promises high drama and high speeds. For fans and sponsors alike, this race is the first look at the branded Fittipaldi car and the start of an ambitious campaign where innovation, youth, and sustainability share the spotlight.For partnership inquiries, distribution opportunities, or to learn more about our premium alkaline water solutions, visit our website or reach out directly to our team.- - - - - - - - - - - - - -Let’s build something refreshing together.🌍 PH Plus Water HeadquartersMiami, Florida, USA📧 info@getphplus.com- - - - - - - - - - - - - -🌍 BlueGrace Energy BoliviaA global consortium of energy, environmental, business, and climate governance experts is committed to advancing the transition to a net-zero future in response to climate change challenges. Our team specializes in clean and renewable energy, boasting decades of experience in pioneering 21st-century energy transition projects. Grounded in professional expertise and unwavering integrity, we aim to create genuine value for business and society. Learn more at https://bluegracebolivia.com/ - - - - - - - - - - - - - -For Corporate Inquiries (Investment and/or Strategic Alliances)JULIO JOSE MONTENEGROjmontenegro@bluegracebolivia.com+1 (305) 9728173 (Miami - EE.UU.)NELSON PINEDA MARTINEZnelopineda@bluegracebolivia.com+591 714-72257 (Bolivia)- - - - - - - - - - - - - -DisclaimerThis announcement is solely for informational use and should not be viewed as financial, legal, or investment guidance. It includes projections and statements that aren't based on past events. Any statement in this release that isn't a historical fact is a projection. Readers should be aware that the basis for these projections might be incorrect and are advised not to rely solely on them. Any projections in this announcement come with a warning. They are current as of the release date, and the Company will update them if mandated by securities regulations.- - - - - - - - - - - - - -📧 Media Inquiries

