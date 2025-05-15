Submit Release
Aged in Oak Debuts Online Bourbon Community May 15, with Auctions and Bottle Appraisals Coming Summer 2025

Aged in Oak Co-Founders Doug Pantle (left) and James Hall (right)

Built by collectors, for collectors, the launch marks the first phase of a broader rollout, including expert-led appraisals and in-person events.

We built Aged in Oak to be what we wished existed—authentic, transparent, and rooted in community.”
— Doug Pantle

VERNON HILLS, IL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aged in Oak, a new online auction house for rare bourbons and whiskeys, officially launches on May 15, introducing a trusted space for enthusiasts, collectors, and sellers to connect over the shared pursuit of fine spirits.

Founded by three collectors, Aged in Oak was born from a simple frustration: the existing marketplace lacked trust, transparency, and human connection.

“We didn’t see a space that valued the people behind the pours,” says co-founder Doug Pantle. “So we built Aged in Oak to be what we wished existed—authentic, transparent, and rooted in community.”

The online space at AgedInOakAuctions.com is now live. Bourbon lovers can sign up for the newsletter to join the community and receive early access when auction submissions open in July. The first live auction will go live later this summer, featuring fully authenticated bottles, fair bidding, and collector support from start to finish.

In Fall 2025, Aged in Oak will open its flagship tasting room in Vernon Hills, Illinois—a gathering place for events, education, and curated in-person experiences that complement the online platform.

Designed for both seasoned connoisseurs and curious newcomers, Aged in Oak combines the ease of digital auctions with the soul of the bourbon community. It’s more than a marketplace. It’s a place to belong.

About Aged in Oak

Aged in Oak is the trusted marketplace where bourbon and whiskey lovers buy and sell rare bottles with confidence. Every bottle is authenticated. Every auction is transparent. Every experience is grounded in community. Learn more at AgedInOakAuctions.com.

Lindsey Habenicht
Aged in Oak Auctions
press@agedinoakauctions.com
